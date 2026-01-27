Technology News
HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop Launched in India With Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 5060 GPU

The HP HyperX Omen 15 is equipped with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: HP

HP HyperX Omen 15 is available in a Shadow Black colourway

Highlights
  • HyperX Omen 15 debuts as HP’s first HyperX-branded notebook
  • HP equips Omen 15 with OMEN AI and advanced cooling
  • HyperX Omen 15 features a 15.3-inch 180Hz WQXGA display
HP has launched the HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop in India, introducing the first HyperX-branded notebook in the country under its refreshed gaming lineup revealed at CES 2026. The laptop is aimed at high-performance gaming and content creation, with a focus on sustained power output, fast input response, and efficient thermal management for long sessions. It pairs a high-refresh display with Intel Core i7 and RTX graphics, advanced cooling, and AI tuning to deliver consistent performance during competitive play and heavy workloads.

HP HyperX Omen 15 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the HP HyperX Omen 15 in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. It will be available in Shadow Black colour via Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

HP HyperX Omen 15 Features, Specifications

The HyperX Omen 15 sports a 15.3-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour coverage, anti-glare coating, low blue light support, and flicker-free technology.

HP powers the HyperX Omen 15 with 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14650HX chip with 16 cores, and 24 threads. Graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory. The laptop supports up to 170W total processor power and uses OMEN AI with Unleashed Mode to dynamically manage performance and thermals. Cooling is handled by OMEN Tempest Cooling, which uses reverse airflow to reduce dust buildup.

The HP HyperX Omen 15 comes with 24GB DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, with support for dual M.2 storage expansion. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box. Input features include a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, 4-zone RGB backlighting, 26-key rollover anti-ghosting, and 8K polling rate technology that enables a 0.125ms keyboard-to-display response time. A 1080p full-HD webcam with HDR support and dual array microphones is also included.

Connectivity options on the HyperX Omen 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The gaming laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery that supports fast charging up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes and ships with a 280W power adapter. The laptop measures up to 343 × 253 × 23.6mm and weighs starting at 2.21kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 24GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
Weight 2.21 kg
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: HP HyperX Omen 15, HP HyperX Omen 15 Price in India, HP HyperX Omen 15 India Launch, HP HyperX Omen 15 Features, HP
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Introduces Maia 200 Chipset for AI Inference, Will Power OpenAI’s GPT-5.2
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
