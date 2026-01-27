HP has launched the HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop in India, introducing the first HyperX-branded notebook in the country under its refreshed gaming lineup revealed at CES 2026. The laptop is aimed at high-performance gaming and content creation, with a focus on sustained power output, fast input response, and efficient thermal management for long sessions. It pairs a high-refresh display with Intel Core i7 and RTX graphics, advanced cooling, and AI tuning to deliver consistent performance during competitive play and heavy workloads.

HP HyperX Omen 15 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the HP HyperX Omen 15 in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. It will be available in Shadow Black colour via Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

HP HyperX Omen 15 Features, Specifications

The HyperX Omen 15 sports a 15.3-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. The panel offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour coverage, anti-glare coating, low blue light support, and flicker-free technology.

HP powers the HyperX Omen 15 with 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14650HX chip with 16 cores, and 24 threads. Graphics are handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory. The laptop supports up to 170W total processor power and uses OMEN AI with Unleashed Mode to dynamically manage performance and thermals. Cooling is handled by OMEN Tempest Cooling, which uses reverse airflow to reduce dust buildup.

The HP HyperX Omen 15 comes with 24GB DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, with support for dual M.2 storage expansion. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box. Input features include a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, 4-zone RGB backlighting, 26-key rollover anti-ghosting, and 8K polling rate technology that enables a 0.125ms keyboard-to-display response time. A 1080p full-HD webcam with HDR support and dual array microphones is also included.

Connectivity options on the HyperX Omen 15 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The gaming laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery that supports fast charging up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes and ships with a 280W power adapter. The laptop measures up to 343 × 253 × 23.6mm and weighs starting at 2.21kg.

