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Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launched With 185Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 14:10 IST
Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Launched With 185Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro runs Android 16 with Redmagic OS 11.5

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Highlights
  • Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro carries an 8,300mAh battery
  • Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • It has an RGB lighting system
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The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro has launched in China, as the latest gaming-focused tablet from ZTE's sub-brand Nubia. The new model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 1TB onboard storage. It features a 9.06-inch OLED display with up to an 185Hz refresh rate. The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro is offered in two colour options and carries an 8,300mAh battery. The same tablet will launch in markets outside China as the Red Magic Astra 2.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Price, Availability

Pricing for the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 84,000), while the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 98,000). It is offered in Dark Night and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colours.

The company already confirmed that the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro will launch in global markets as the Red Magic Astra 2.

Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Specifications

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro runs Android 16 with Redmagic OS 11.5 and features a 9.06-inch 2.4K (1,504×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is made of upgraded X10 luminescent material, and it is touted to deliver up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 5,280Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The tablet has a Synaptics S3930T touch chip that is claimed to deliver up to 2000Hz Instantaneous touch sampling rate.

The tablet is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro storage. The tablet includes the company's in-house developed RedCore R4 gaming chip and Energy Cube 3.0. It has an RGB lighting system.

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It also includes a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and has a transparent water-cooling design on the rear. 

Connectivity options available in the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. For thermal management, the tablet has a 12,016 sq mm VC Cooling setup, including composite Liquid Metal 3.0, Graphene Copper Foil Composite Heat Dissipation Material. It supports face unlock feature. 

The Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro carries an 8,300mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It has dual Type-C ports for simultaneous charging and listening, and both ports support 80W. The tablet has reverse charging support and includes 1227 stereo dual speakers.  It measures 207.55×134.73×6.9mm and weighing 363g.

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Further reading: Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro, Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Price, Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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