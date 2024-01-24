Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) was unveiled in India on Wednesday (January 24). The Asus laptop has been updated to run on Intel's Evo platform with Intel Arc graphics and features a 14-inch touch OLED display with 3K resolution. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and the company's ErgoSense keyboard. It sports the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED runs on Windows 11 Home and is backed by a 75Whr battery. It also carries up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED price in India, availability

Price of the updated Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) in India starts at Rs. 99,990 for the base variant. It has seven models and the top-end version with higher RAM and CPU option is priced at Rs. 1,09,990. All variants of he Asus Zenbook 14 OLED will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting January 31.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home and features a 14-inch 3K (1,800x2,880 pixels) OLED touch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness level of 550 nits. The screen has DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification and is rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is also available in a full-HD (1,200X1,920 pixel) OLED non-touch display with 60Hz refresh rate.

Asus is offering Zenbook 14 OLED with the AI-based Intel Evo platform integrated with Intel Arc graphics. The laptop can be configured with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processor option or the Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor option. It packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard RAM and you will get up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop includes a dual neutral compute engine and a dedicated low-power AI engine.

Further, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED sports a full-HD IR Webcam with ambient light and colour sensor. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack. The laptop has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity options as well. The laptop features two Harman Kardon-certified speakers with Dolby Atmos sound system and includes an ErgoSense keyboard.

It boasts inbuilt microphones with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED houses a 75Whr lithium polymer battery with 65W fast charging support. The battery setup is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of unplugged operation on a single charge. It measures 312.42x220.05x14.9mm and weighs 1.2 kilograms.

