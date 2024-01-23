Technology News
Lenovo Legion 9i With 3.2K Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Debuts in India

Lenovo Legion 9i price in India has been set at Rs. 4,49,990.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2024 13:41 IST
Lenovo Legion 9i With 3.2K Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Debuts in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 9i runs on Windows 11 Home

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 9i runs on Windows 11 Home
  • Lenovo has provided a maximum 2TB of SSD M.2 storage on Legion 9
  • The Lenovo Legion 9i carries a 1080p webcam
Lenovo Legion 9i was launched in India on Tuesday (January 23) as the latest gaming laptop by the Chinese electronic brand. The new model comes with an integrated liquid cooling system by Cooler Master and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-series processor along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. The machine is pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and features a 16-inch display with 3.2K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The Lenovo Legion 9i packs up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Lenovo Legion 9i price in India, availability

The price of Lenovo Legion 9i in India has been set at Rs. 4,49,990. The laptop will be available for purchase in a single Carbon Black colour through the official Lenovo website as well as Lenovo Exclusive retail stores and all leading online and offline stores in the country.

Lenovo Legion 9i specifications

The Lenovo Legion 9i runs on Windows 11 Home. It features a 16-inch 3.2K(2,000x3,200 pixels) Mini LED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 3ms response time, and 1200nits of peak brightness. The display comes with Dolby Vision, is claimed to deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, and 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory. There is also up to 64GB DDR5 RAM that has 5,600MHz frequency.

Lenovo has provided a maximum 2TB of SSD M.2 storage on the Lenovo Legion 9i. The laptop includes a full-size keyboard with RGB lighting. Further, there are dual Harman Super Linear speaker units with 2W audio output each.

The Lenovo Legion 9i carries a 1080p webcam with an electronic e-shutter. The machine is pre-loaded with the self-contained liquid cooling system co-engineered with Cooler Master. It includes an AI-tuned triple-fan air system with 6,333 individual vents for thermal management. Further, there is a dedicated Lenovo LA-2 AI chip.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion 9i laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, RJ45 Ethernet, and an HDMI port. Lenovo has packed a 99.99 Whr battery paired with Rapid Charge technology on the laptop. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from 0 percent to 70 percent in 30 minutes. It measures 357.7x277.7x18.9mm and weighs 2.5 kilograms.

Lenovo Legion 9i Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
Weight 2.50 kg
Lenovo Legion 9i With 3.2K Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Debuts in India
