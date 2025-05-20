Intel Arc Pro B-series graphics processing units (GPUs) were launched by the company at Computex 2025 on Tuesday. Available in various partner board form factors, the new GPUs are built for workstations and artificial intelligence (AI) inference, handling demanding workloads with larger memory configurations and expanded software support. The Arc Pro B-series comprises two GPU models called Intel Arc B50 and Arc B60, with both of them equipped with advanced ray tracing units and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) cores.

Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs Price, Availability

Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU will be available for purchase via Intel-authorised resellers starting in July 2025, priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,500). Meanwhile, the Intel Arc B60 GPU can be purchased from add-in board partners such as ASRock, Gunnir, Lanner, Maxsun, Onix, Senao and Sparkle starting June. Its pricing is yet to be revealed.

Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs Specifications

Intel says while its Arc B-series GPUs targeted consumer-grade PCs, the Arc Pro B-series GPUs are built for graphics workstations, AI inference workstations, and edge computing solutions. They are based on the company's latest Xe2 architecture and leverage XMX engines for supporting AI capabilities. As per Intel, the GPUs deliver up to 3.4 times better graphical fidelity and up to 3.5 times higher inference in Stable Diffusion compared to the Nvidia RTX A1000 8GB.

The company says Arc Pro B-series GPUs have been optimised for delivering stability through independent software vendor (ISV) certifications and optimised software on AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) and inference workstations. When equipped in Linux-based systems, they support a containerised software stack for simplification of AI deployments.

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel's Arc Pro B60 GPU is equipped with 20 second-generation Xe cores, promising up to 197 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computational power and up to 200W Total Board Power (TBP). According to the company, it is equipped with 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 456GB/s and supports PCIe Gen5 platform. It supports a varied range of display resolutions, including but not limited to 8K UHD at 60Hz, 5K WUHD at 240Hz, and 5K UHD at 120Hz. With this GPU, Intel is targeting advanced AI inferencing workstations and servers.

Meanwhile, the Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU is claimed to be tailored for use cases involving AI, generative design, 3D simulations, ray tracing, and editing. It gets 16 Xe cores, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a memory bandwidth of 224GB/s. Its peak computational power is rated at 170 TOPS with a 70W TBP.

Alongside, Intel has also unveiled a configurable workstation-class Intel Xeon-based platform, codenamed Project Battlematrix. It is said to be designed to reduce friction points during AI development. As per the company, it supports up to eight Intel Arc Pro B60 24GB GPUs for enabling medium-sized AI models with up to 150 billion parameters, along with up to 192GB of VRAM.