Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs With XMX AI Cores and Advanced Ray Tracing Units Launched

Intel says Arc Pro B-series GPUs are built for graphics workstations, AI inference workstations, and edge computing solutions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 17:48 IST
Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs With XMX AI Cores and Advanced Ray Tracing Units Launched

Photo Credit: Intel

Arc Pro B-series GPUs are based on Intel's latest Xe2 architecture

Highlights
  • Intel Arc Pro B-series GPUs target AI inference and workstation workloads
  • The GPUs feature up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory and XMX AI cores
  • Intel also revealed Project Battlematrix, a Xeon platform for AI models
Intel Arc Pro B-series graphics processing units (GPUs) were launched by the company at Computex 2025 on Tuesday. Available in various partner board form factors, the new GPUs are built for workstations and artificial intelligence (AI) inference, handling demanding workloads with larger memory configurations and expanded software support. The Arc Pro B-series comprises two GPU models called Intel Arc B50 and Arc B60, with both of them equipped with advanced ray tracing units and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) cores.

Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs Price, Availability

Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU will be available for purchase via Intel-authorised resellers starting in July 2025, priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,500). Meanwhile, the Intel Arc B60 GPU can be purchased from add-in board partners such as ASRock, Gunnir, Lanner, Maxsun, Onix, Senao and Sparkle starting June. Its pricing is yet to be revealed.

Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs Specifications

Intel says while its Arc B-series GPUs targeted consumer-grade PCs, the Arc Pro B-series GPUs are built for graphics workstations, AI inference workstations, and edge computing solutions. They are based on the company's latest Xe2 architecture and leverage XMX engines for supporting AI capabilities. As per Intel, the GPUs deliver up to 3.4 times better graphical fidelity and up to 3.5 times higher inference in Stable Diffusion compared to the Nvidia RTX A1000 8GB.

The company says Arc Pro B-series GPUs have been optimised for delivering stability through independent software vendor (ISV) certifications and optimised software on AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) and inference workstations. When equipped in Linux-based systems, they support a containerised software stack for simplification of AI deployments.

intel arc pro b series gpu 2 Intel

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel's Arc Pro B60 GPU is equipped with 20 second-generation Xe cores, promising up to 197 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computational power and up to 200W Total Board Power (TBP). According to the company, it is equipped with 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 456GB/s and supports PCIe Gen5 platform. It supports a varied range of display resolutions, including but not limited to 8K UHD at 60Hz, 5K WUHD at 240Hz, and 5K UHD at 120Hz. With this GPU, Intel is targeting advanced AI inferencing workstations and servers.

Meanwhile, the Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU is claimed to be tailored for use cases involving AI, generative design, 3D simulations, ray tracing, and editing. It gets 16 Xe cores, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a memory bandwidth of 224GB/s. Its peak computational power is rated at 170 TOPS with a 70W TBP.

Alongside, Intel has also unveiled a configurable workstation-class Intel Xeon-based platform, codenamed Project Battlematrix. It is said to be designed to reduce friction points during AI development. As per the company, it supports up to eight Intel Arc Pro B60 24GB GPUs for enabling medium-sized AI models with up to 150 billion parameters, along with up to 192GB of VRAM.

Intel Arc Pro B series GPU, Intel Arc B50, Intel Arc B50 Specifications, Intel Arc B60 GPU, Intel Arc B60 GPU Specifications, Intel, Computex 2025, GPU
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Microsoft NLWeb Open Project for AI-Powered Natural Language Interface for Websites Unveiled
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC to Launch Earlier Than Expected
