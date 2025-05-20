Technology News
Tecno Megabook S16 AI PC With 16-Inch Display Unveiled at Computex 2025

Tecno Megabook S16 is powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HK CPU and DeepSeek-V3-backed Tecno AI features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Megabook S16 measures 14.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.3kg

Highlights
  • Tecno Megabook S16 supports DeepSeek-V3-backed Tecno AI features
  • The company has yet to confirm its price and availability details
  • The Tecno Megabook S16 has an immersive 16-inch full-HD screen
Tecno Megabook S16 was unveiled at the Computex 2025 event in Taipei on Tuesday. The laptop was introduced as the company's latest flagship AI PC that is equipped with several self-developed AI-backed features, which are claimed to help users with multitasking, among other things. The company has revealed some key features of the PC but has yet to confirm its price and availability details. The Megabook S16 joins the Tecno Megabook S14, which was unveiled in March at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

Tecno Megabook S16 Unveiled at Computex 2025

The Tecno Megabook S16 was unveiled at the Computex 2025 event in Taipei as Tecno's first 16-inch flagship laptop. The latest AI-backed laptop from Tecno is equipped with an immersive 16-inch full-HD screen with very slim bezels. It is powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HK CPU with a clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz, featuring an improved NPU and integrated Arc graphics. 

Like all Megabook AI PC series models, Tecno has equipped the Megabook S16 with DeepSeek-V3-backed Tecno AI features. This is claimed to offer improved offline AI functionalities and "comprehensive online AI searches through the Personal GPT function." The laptop comes with support for tools like AI Gallery, AI Meeting Assistant, Ella AI Assistant, AI PPT, and AI Drawing.

The AI Gallery feature offers seamless wireless connectivity with Tecno smartphones for photo backup, smart albums, and image search, while Ella AI Assistant helps manage tasks and schedules. The AI PPT, AI Meeting Assistant, and AI Drawing features are said to improve productivity and creativity with tools for presentation creation, real-time meeting transcription, and more.

Tenco says that its latest flagship AI PC boasts an all-metal design, measures 14.9mm in thickness, and weighs 1.3kg. The company has yet to reveal its price and availability details.

