Asus has refreshed its ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, and TUF gaming laptops with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs at Computex 2025 in Taipei. The Taiwanese tech giant has brought Nvidia's mid-range graphics to its ROG Strix G16, ROG Strix G18, ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025), TUF Gaming A18, TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, and TUF Gaming A14. All models in the lineup run on either an Intel or an AMD CPU. They pack up to 90Wh batteries. The ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix G16 come with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor or an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor.

Asus is yet to share detailed pricing of the new Asus ROG Strix G16, G18, ROG Zephyrus G16, G14 and Asus Tuf Gaming A18, A16, A14 and F16 laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards. They are confirmed to be available in Canada in the coming weeks through the Asus store, Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, among others.

Asus ROG Strix G18, ROG Strix G16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix G16 and G18 come with Windows 11 Home and in Intel or AMD CPU configurations. Users can configure it with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU or an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor paired with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7. They support up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage

ROG Strix models offer ROG Nebula displays with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The Asus ROG Strix G18 has an 18-inch 2.5K screen, while the ROG Strix G16 has a 16-inch OLED 2.5K screen. They offer advanced Tri-Fan cooling and a 1080-pixel Webcam. They pack a 90Wh battery.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU or AMD Ryzen AI 7 HX 350 processor, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X 7467 memory, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The ROG Zephyrus, on the other hand, can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X 8,000Mhz memory, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Both models ship with a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU and 8GB GDDR7 graphics memory.

Asus has packed Nebula OLED displays with 500 nits peak brightness on the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16. The latter has a 16-inch 2.5K display with 240Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Zephyrus G14 sports a 14-inch 3K display with 120Hz refresh rate. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. You also get a 1080p full-HD IR Webcam.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) 73Wh battery, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 has 90Wh battery.

Asus TUF Gaming A18, TUF Gaming A16, TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A14 Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming A18 supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU. It is equipped with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. It boasts an 18-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop houses a 90Wh battery.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 ships with up to AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, while the TUF Gaming F16 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor. Both models feature the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU.

Both TUF Gaming A16 and TUF Gaming F16 have 16-inch displays with up to 2.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 400 nits peak brightness. They pack 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

They offer military-grade durability and second-generation Arc Flow fans for thermal management. They have 90Whr battery units.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 ships with Windows 11 Home and has a 14-inch 2.5K IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, and 3ms response time. It also packs the new generation Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU paired with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

For connectivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. It is backed by a 73Wh battery.