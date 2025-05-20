Technology News
MSI Claw 8 With AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor Announced Alongside Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition

MSI Claw 8 joins the Claw 8 AI+ in the company's latest handheld gaming PC lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Claw 8 will be offered in several distinct colourways, as per the company

Highlights
  • MSI Claw 8 sports an 8-inch full HD+ 120Hz touch screen display
  • The handheld gaming PC is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor
  • MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition comes with upgraded 2TB of storage
MSI Claw 8 was announced by the company on Tuesday at Computex 2025. It arrives as the latest addition to the company's handheld gaming PC lineup which already features the Claw 8 AI+ that was introduced during last year's computer expo in Taiwan. The MSI Claw 8 is powered by AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, coupled with an LPDDR5-800 memory. It sports an 8-inch full HD+ 120Hz touch screen. Alongside, MSI also took the wraps off the Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition which now features an upgraded 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

MSI Claw 8, Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition Specifications

MSI unveiled its latest handheld gaming PCs — the Claw 8 and Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition — during the ongoing Computex 2025 expo in Taipei, Taiwan.

Category Specifications
Model Name Claw A8 BZ2EM
Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor
Operating System Windows 11 Home
Memory LPDDR5x-8000 onboard, up to 24GB, dual channel
Display 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), 500nits(Typical), VRR, IPS-Level panel
Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics
Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4
Sensor 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader
Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready
USB Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C / DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt 4 Compatible)
Card Reader 1 x microSD Card Reader
Communication Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3
Battery 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr
Dimensions 299.5 x 126.2 x 24 mm
Weight 765g (est.)

The MSI Claw 8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset along with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x-8000 dual channel RAM and PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with AMD Radeon Graphics GPU. The handheld gaming PC sports an 8-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB coverage, variable refresh rate (VRR), and 500 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with dual 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing, as per the company.

Connectivity options on the MSI Claw 8 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort support, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 299.5 x 126.2 x 24mm and weighs 765g.

The handheld gaming PC also gets a six-axis IMU vibration motor for enhanced haptics and a fingerprint reader which adds a layer of biometric security. The MSI Claw 8 has an 80Wh 6-cell Lithium-Polymer battery.

msi claw 8 ai plus polar tempest edition MSI

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition
Photo Credit: MSI

Meanwhile, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition carries the same internals as the standard edition apart from the storage. It is now offered with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Further, the company has also updated its design which has a white finish with a glittering UV coating.

Pricing and availability of both the MSI Claw 8 or the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Tempest Polar Edition handheld gaming PCs are yet to be announced by the company but we can expect more details to arrive in the coming months.

Further reading: MSI Claw 8, MSI Claw 8 Specifications, MSI Claw 8 AI Plus Polar Tempest Edition, MSI Claw 8 AI Plus Polar Tempest Edition Specifications, MSI, Computex 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus Refreshes ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $1.5 Billion in India Unit

