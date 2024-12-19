Technology News
English Edition

Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues

Intel will also roll out a fifth and final performance update in January 2025, with a "modest performance improvement in the single-digit range".

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2024 17:18 IST
Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors were launched in October

Highlights
  • Intel has fixed multiple issues affecting its Core Ultra 200S CPUs
  • The company says four out of five issues have been resolved
  • Intel says it will provide a detailed analysis at CES 2025
Advertisement

Intel has issued performance fixes for its Arrow Lake CPUs that are claimed to fix most of the issues that were identified by the chipmaker. The Intel Core Ultra 200S processors that were launched in October were criticised after benchmark test scores did not match the company's claims when it unveiled the chips. After investigating the issue, Intel says that it found five issues that could have caused the performance issues, and most of these can be resolved by installing the newly released updates.

Intel Fixes Four Out of Five Issues Affecting Arrow Lake CPUs

Intel explains in a blog post that it has identified five issues that affect the performance of its Core Ultra 200S processors that were unveiled in October. The chipmaker has determined the root cause of these performance issues, and it is now rolling out software patches that resolve four out of the five identified issues.

Intel says its updates restore "complete and intended functionality" (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Intel

 

The chipmaker says that its firmware for the Arrow Lake CPUs was missing a Performance & Power Management (PPM) package, while the Application Performance Optimizer (APO) that enables real-time thread scheduling optimisation could not take effect. Both of these issues have been fixed with Windows 11 build 26100.2161, which is part of the KB5044384 update.

Meanwhile, Intel says that Epic Games is rolling out an updated Easy Anti-Cheat driver that fixes the blue screen of death (BSOD) issue that affected the new Core Ultra 200S CPUs when a game using the Easy Anti-Cheat service was launched.

The latest BIOS releases for Intel Z890-based motherboards will also fix another issue that affected from reviewers' PCs where some performance settings were misconfigured. Intel says that the BIOS updates will now use the optimal settings for elevated performance.

Fix for Fifth Performance Issue Expected to Roll Out in January

The fifth issue detected by Intel is related to optimisations that were not ready for release by the time issued the other four fixes. These optimisations are part of a new firmware image that is still being evaluated by Intel, and the chipmaker says BIOS images for affected motherboards should be available in the first half of January 2025.

At CES 2025, Intel will also provide a detailed issue-by-issue A/B analysis along with details of how the performance of its chipsets. The company says that it has restored "complete and intended functionality" of its chipsets, with the four fixes that are rolling out to users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel Arrow Lake, Intel Core Ultra 200S, Intel, Windows 11
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  2. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  4. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  5. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Study Highlights AI Models Can ‘Pretend’ to Have Different Views During Training
  2. After Kraken, Binance Sued by ASIC in Australia: Here’s Why
  3. Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year
  4. YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
  5. Apple Partners With Nvidia to Improve Performance Speed of Its AI Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options
  7. Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
  9. GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »