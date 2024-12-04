Technology News
English Edition

Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications

Arc B-series GPUs are available from ASRock, Gunnir, Sparkle, and others.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 10:53 IST
Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel Arc B570 GPU pricing starts at $219 (roughly Rs. 19,000)

Highlights
  • Intel Arc B-series GPUs deliver 70 percent better performance per Xe-core
  • The B580 GPU comes with 12GB of GDDR6 memory
  • Both GPUs are equipped with Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines
Advertisement

Intel Arc B-series graphics processing units (GPUs) was launched by the company on Tuesday. Codenamed Battlemage, the new GPUs target price points which are accessible to creators and gamers, enabling them to play popular titles in up to 1440p resolution at over 60 frames per second (fps), according to the US chipmaker. The B-series comprises two GPU models called Intel Arc B580 and Arc B570, with both of them supporting features such as XeSS 2 upscaling technology, frame generation, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Intel Arc B-Series GPUs Price, Availability

Intel Arc B580 graphics card will be available from add-in board partners such as Acer, ASRock, GUNNIR, ONIX Technology, MAXSUN, and Sparkle starting December 13 from $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

Meanwhile, the Intel Arc B570 GPU can be purchased from January 16 starting at $219 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Intel Arc B-Series GPUs Specifications

Intel says its new Arc B-series GPUs deliver up to 70 percent better performance per Xe-core and up to 50 percent improved performance per watt compared to the previous generation. Both GPUs are built on Intel's latest Xe2 architecture using TSMC's N5 fabrication process. They support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, leveraging the Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines.

The company says XeSS 2 incorporates three key technologies: XeSS Super Resolution, XeSS Frame Generation, and Xe Low Latency. XeSS Super Resolution provides AI-powered upscaling with support for over 150 games. Meanwhile, the XeSS Frame Generation leverages AI to add interpolated frames with the help of optical flow and motion vector reprojection. On the other hand, the Xe Low Latency is integrated with the game engine to deliver faster input responses.

Intel's Arc B580 GPU is equipped with 20 second-generation Xe cores and 20 ray tracing units. According to the company, it has a peak clock speed of 2,670MHz and is equipped with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 456GB/s. It has a total board power (TBP) of 190W and a peak computational power of 233 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Meanwhile, the Intel Arc B570 gets 18 Xe cores and 18 ray tracing units. It comes with 10GB of DDR6 memory, a memory bandwidth of 380GB/s, and a peak clock speed of 2,500MHz. Its peak computational power is rated at 203 TOPS with a 150W TBP.

Paired with the Intel Graphics Software, the B-series GPUs provide access to a range of display settings such as colour and scaling modes, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Intel Arc B series, Intel Arc B series GPU, Intel Arc B580, Intel Arc B580 specifications, Intel Arc B580 price, Intel Arc B570, Intel Arc B570 price, Intel Arc B570 specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India's Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals
  2. Pani OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed, Here's When to Watch Online
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Get OxygenOS 15 in India With These Features
  4. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  6. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Date Announced
  7. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  8. Realme Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Handsets
  9. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  10. iQOO 13 Review: Redefining Flagship Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Arc B-Series GPUs With Ray-Tracing and AI Engine Launched: Specifications
  2. Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Indian Ocean Study Reveals Bay of Bengal Defies Ekman’s Wind-Driven Current Theory
  4. ISRO's PSLV-C59 to Launch ESA's Proba-3 Mission for Sun Corona Study
  5. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Her, Secret, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  6. Polar Bears in Alaska Face Rising Pathogen Threats Due to Climate Change
  7. Homo Juluensis Discovered: A New Chapter in Middle Pleistocene Human Evolution
  8. Sony's Planned PlayStation Handheld Report Gets Backing, Possible 'Prototype' May Exist
  9. VisionOS 2.2 Update for Apple Vision Pro Reportedly Brings New Upgrades to Mac Virtual Display
  10. Apple Accused of Silencing Workers, Spying on Personal Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »