Oppo Find X9 series is expected to go official by the end of this year. The flagship lineup, which could include four models —Oppo Find X9, Find X9+, Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Ultra— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Now, a Chinese tipster has leaked the camera details of the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Oppo is said to be testing the Find X9 Ultra prototype with 50-megapixel and 200-megapixel dual-periscope sensors. The Oppo Find X9 series is also said to come with flat screens this year.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the prototype of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit comprising two 200-megapixel and two 50-megapixel periscope lenses with adjustable focal lengths. The primary camera is said to be a 1/1.3-inch sensor and could offer 3x optical zoom. The leak states that the final sensors have not been confirmed yet.

For comparison, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has five cameras on the rear. It has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor with OIS. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to run on a chipset codenamed SM8850. This codename is associated with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Oppo Find X9 Family May Ditch Curved Display

Additionally, in a separate post, the tipster states that the Oppo Find X9 series will come with 6.3-inch, 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch display variants. The vanilla Find X9 is likely to boast a 6.59-inch screen, while the Find X9 Pro could get a 6.78-inch display. This would mark a departure from the curved display on the Find X8 series.

Oppo's Find X9 series is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra. MediaTek's unannounced Dimensity 9500 chipset is said to power the Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, and Find X9 Pro models. Oppo is rumoured to launch the phones in October this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.