Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X9 Series Said to Get Flat Screens; X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual Periscope Cameras

Oppo Find X9 Series Said to Get Flat Screens; X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual-Periscope Cameras

Oppo Find X9 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 14:08 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series Said to Get Flat Screens; X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual-Periscope Cameras

Oppo Find X8 Ultra features four cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
  • The lineup could include four models
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra was launched in China in April
Advertisement

Oppo Find X9 series is expected to go official by the end of this year. The flagship lineup, which could include four models —Oppo Find X9, Find X9+, Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Ultra— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Now, a Chinese tipster has leaked the camera details of the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Oppo is said to be testing the Find X9 Ultra prototype with 50-megapixel and 200-megapixel dual-periscope sensors. The Oppo Find X9 series is also said to come with flat screens this year.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the prototype of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit comprising two 200-megapixel and two 50-megapixel periscope lenses with adjustable focal lengths. The primary camera is said to be a 1/1.3-inch sensor and could offer 3x optical zoom. The leak states that the final sensors have not been confirmed yet.

For comparison, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has five cameras on the rear. It has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor with OIS. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to run on a chipset codenamed SM8850. This codename is associated with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Oppo Find X9 Family May Ditch Curved Display

Additionally, in a separate post, the tipster states that the Oppo Find X9 series will come with 6.3-inch, 6.59-inch and 6.78-inch display variants. The vanilla Find X9 is likely to boast a 6.59-inch screen, while the Find X9 Pro could get a 6.78-inch display. This would mark a departure from the curved display on the Find X8 series.

Oppo's Find X9 series is expected to include the vanilla Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra. MediaTek's unannounced Dimensity 9500 chipset is said to power the Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Plus, and Find X9 Pro models. Oppo is rumoured to launch the phones in October this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Decent performance
  • Capable camera setup
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Fantastic battery backup
  • Bad
  • Unavailable in India
  • Peak brightness is not on par with the competition
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $105,000 as Market Consolidates, Altcoins See Small Losses
Gemini App Is Getting a New Scheduled Actions Feature on iOS and Android

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Series Said to Get Flat Screens; X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual-Periscope Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WWDC 2025 Live Updates: Apple Expected to Announce iOS 26, macOS 26 and More
  2. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Handhelds Unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase
  3. Vivo Y300c With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  4. WhatApp May Soon Let You Choose Media Auto-Download Quality on Android
  5. iQOO 13 and More Available With Discounts During iQOO 5th Anniversary Sale
  6. iOS 26 May Feature "Liquid Glass" Elements Throughout the User Interface
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Said to Be Held Mid-July
  8. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch, Price Range and Key Features Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G May Launch in India Soon; Colour Variants, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Teased; to Be Available for Purchase Via Flipkart
  3. iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10 and More Available With Discounts During Company's 5th Anniversary Sale
  4. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 20 Crypto-Phishing Apps on Google Play Store: Check List
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series Said to Get Flat Screens; X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual-Periscope Cameras
  6. Gemini App Is Getting a New Scheduled Actions Feature on iOS and Android
  7. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch Teased; to Be Priced Under Rs 10,000 and Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $105,000 as Market Consolidates, Altcoins See Small Losses
  9. Apple Claims AI Reasoning Models Suffer From ‘Accuracy Collapse’ When Solving Complex Problems
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Auto-Download Quality for Photos and Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »