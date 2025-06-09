Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Tipped to Be Held Mid-July

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to offer "Ultra features," with improved imaging, processing, and display performance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 9 June 2025
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 (pictured) were unveiled on July 10, 2024

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be slimmer than the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • The handset is expected to priced higher at launch than the current model
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to come with "Ultra" features
Samsung has been rumoured to hold a Galaxy Unpacked event next month to introduce its next-generation Galaxy Z foldable phones. While recent reports suggested that the launch event could take place in early July, a new leak claims that the timeline could be pushed slightly. The tipster suggests that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 around mid-July. The book-style Fold 7 from the South Korean tech giant is expected to come with "Ultra features" and improved performance over the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Timeline

Tipster Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) claimed in an X post that Samsung will likely hold its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in mid-July, but did not mention an exact date. This timeline suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could arrive in global markets slightly later than previously expected. A recent report had said that the phones may launch in early July.

The tipster also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be slimmer than the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is said to be priced higher than the preceding model and offer improved imaging, processing, battery and display performance. This aligns with previous leaks that suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will arrive with "Ultra features."

Last week, the South Korean tech giant teased an "Ultra" book-style foldable smartphone. Some speculated that the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 handset may launch alongside an Ultra, more powerful variant. However, a tipster suggested that there will be no separate Ultra model and that the company is using the word "Ultra" to hype up the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, the company is expected to introduce a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant on the same day. It is expected to be a more affordable alternative with watered-down features to the standard Flip 7 model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 4,400mAh battery, a 200-megapixel main rear camera, and an edge-to-edge cover display. When folded, it is tipped to measure 8.9mm in thickness, and just 3.9mm when unfolded.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
