iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10 and More Available With Discounts During Company's 5th Anniversary Sale

Buyers can purchase the iQOO 13 5G with a Rs. 2,000 discount during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 14:14 IST
iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10 and More Available With Discounts During Company's 5th Anniversary Sale

iQOO 13 5G is the company's current flagship smartphone

Highlights
  • iQOO 12 is available with a Rs. 6,000 discount during the sale
  • Buyers can avail of offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Z10, iQOO Neo 10, and more
  • The offers are applicable on the iQOO e-store and Amazon India website
iQOO is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India, the company announced on Monday. To commemorate this milestone, the company has rolled out its fifth anniversary sale between June 9 and 13, with offers on iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Z10, and other smartphones. Buyers can get the handsets at a lower effective price than their retail rates, courtesy of anniversary sale discounts and bank benefits. They can unlock savings of up to Rs. 22,000 on the purchase of iQOO smartphones.

iQOO Anniversary Sale Offers

In a press note, iQOO announced that buyers can get their hands on the flagship iQOO 13 5G at a net effective price of Rs. 52,999. This translates into a bank-related discount of Rs. 2,000 over the phone's Rs. 54,999 retail price.

It will also bundle a free pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds as a complimentary gift along with the handset, worth Rs. 1,899, making the deal even sweeter.

Another offer is live on the iQOO Neo 10 5G, which was launched at a price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration but can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 29,999. Meanwhile, the mid-range iQOO Z10 is offered at Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 21,999.

The biggest offer during the iQOO anniversary sale is on the iQOO 12. The China-based OEM's flagship smartphone from last year usually retails for Rs. 50,999 for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. iQOO has introduced a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the handset, bringing its price down to Rs. 44,999, inclusive of all the offers.

You can check out all the offers during the iQOO fifth anniversary sale below:

Model Name List Price Sale Discount Net Effective Price
iQOO Neo 10 Rs.31,999 Rs.2,000 Rs.29,999
iQOO Neo 10R Rs.26,999 Rs.2,500 Rs.24,499
iQOO 13 5G Rs.54,999 Rs.2,000 Rs.52,999 + Free iQOO TWS 1e
iQOO Z10 Rs.21,999 Rs.2,000 Rs.19,999
iQOO Z10x Rs.13,499 Rs.750 Rs.12,749
iQOO Z9s Rs.18,999 Rs.1,500 Rs.17,499
iQOO Z9x 5G (6GB+128GB) Rs.13,499 Rs.1,500 Rs.11,999
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Rs.10,499 Rs.750 Rs.9,749
iQOO 12 5G (16GB+512GB) Rs.50,999 Rs.6,000 Rs.44,999

iQOO says that its fifth anniversary sale will be live between June 9 and June 13 in India. The offers are applicable on purchases made through the iQOO e-store and Amazon India website.

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
