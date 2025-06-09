iQOO is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India, the company announced on Monday. To commemorate this milestone, the company has rolled out its fifth anniversary sale between June 9 and 13, with offers on iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Z10, and other smartphones. Buyers can get the handsets at a lower effective price than their retail rates, courtesy of anniversary sale discounts and bank benefits. They can unlock savings of up to Rs. 22,000 on the purchase of iQOO smartphones.

iQOO Anniversary Sale Offers

In a press note, iQOO announced that buyers can get their hands on the flagship iQOO 13 5G at a net effective price of Rs. 52,999. This translates into a bank-related discount of Rs. 2,000 over the phone's Rs. 54,999 retail price.

It will also bundle a free pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds as a complimentary gift along with the handset, worth Rs. 1,899, making the deal even sweeter.

Another offer is live on the iQOO Neo 10 5G, which was launched at a price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration but can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 29,999. Meanwhile, the mid-range iQOO Z10 is offered at Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 21,999.

The biggest offer during the iQOO anniversary sale is on the iQOO 12. The China-based OEM's flagship smartphone from last year usually retails for Rs. 50,999 for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. iQOO has introduced a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the handset, bringing its price down to Rs. 44,999, inclusive of all the offers.

You can check out all the offers during the iQOO fifth anniversary sale below:

Model Name List Price Sale Discount Net Effective Price iQOO Neo 10 Rs.31,999 Rs.2,000 Rs.29,999 iQOO Neo 10R Rs.26,999 Rs.2,500 Rs.24,499 iQOO 13 5G Rs.54,999 Rs.2,000 Rs.52,999 + Free iQOO TWS 1e iQOO Z10 Rs.21,999 Rs.2,000 Rs.19,999 iQOO Z10x Rs.13,499 Rs.750 Rs.12,749 iQOO Z9s Rs.18,999 Rs.1,500 Rs.17,499 iQOO Z9x 5G (6GB+128GB) Rs.13,499 Rs.1,500 Rs.11,999 iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Rs.10,499 Rs.750 Rs.9,749 iQOO 12 5G (16GB+512GB) Rs.50,999 Rs.6,000 Rs.44,999

iQOO says that its fifth anniversary sale will be live between June 9 and June 13 in India. The offers are applicable on purchases made through the iQOO e-store and Amazon India website.