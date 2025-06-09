Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Search’s AI Mode Is Getting an Interactive Data Visualisation Feature

Google Search’s AI Mode Is Getting an Interactive Data Visualisation Feature

The interactive data visualisation feature in AI Mode can currently only be accessed via Google Labs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 15:02 IST
Google Search’s AI Mode Is Getting an Interactive Data Visualisation Feature

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay

AI Mode in Google Search is currently only available in the US

Highlights
  • Google says the feature can be useful while analysing financial data
  • The company recently added the Search Live feature in AI Mode
  • Users can also ask follow-up questions based on the charts
Advertisement

Google added a new feature to AI Mode on Friday, the artificial intelligence (AI) search experience within Google Search. The new feature can create interactive graphs and charts by intelligently visualising data to help users easily understand data patterns. The Mountain View-based tech giant said the feature can be particularly useful when analysing financial data. The AI models behind the feature can capture a specific data point across a period of time, and then show it in a graphical representation.

AI Mode Gets New Feature to Visualise Data

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new feature. Currently, this experience can only be accessed via Google Labs and is available as a preview. Individuals in the US can visit Labs and activate the feature from there. Google said the data visualisation feature is designed to help users with questions on stocks and mutual funds.

It is unclear whether users can ask the chatbot to generate a chart or graph about a topic, or whether AI Mode generates it automatically, based on its understanding of its relevance. Based on the example shared by the company, it created an interactive chart on its own when asked a stock-related question. Another uncertainty is whether the feature works for topics outside of financial questions, or is currently just limited to that.

Google says the feature can compare and analyse information over a specific time period, and then present the data in an interactive graph along with a detailed explanation to help users gain an understanding of the query.

Highlighting an example, the company said that when a user asks AI Mode to “compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024,” the underlying Gemini model uses reasoning and multimodal capabilities to generate an interactive chart instead of showing individual companies and their stock prices in a text or table format. Users can also ask follow-up questions, such as if any of these companies pay back dividends, and the AI Mode will show that information as well.

As per a report, recently, Google began rolling out Search Live, a Gemini Live-like feature that lets users experience AI Mode hands-free, to some users in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Search, AI Mode, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G May Launch in India Soon; Colour Variants, RAM and Storage Options Tipped

Related Stories

Google Search’s AI Mode Is Getting an Interactive Data Visualisation Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WWDC 2025 Live Updates: Apple Expected to Announce iOS 26, macOS 26 and More
  2. iQOO 13 and More Available With Discounts During iQOO 5th Anniversary Sale
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch, Price Range and Key Features Teased
  4. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Handhelds Unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase: All Announcements
  6. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Colour Variants, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  7. Poco F7 India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Unpacked Event Said to Be Held Mid-July
  9. WhatApp May Soon Let You Choose Media Auto-Download Quality on Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G India Launch Set for June 13; Design, Camera Features Teased
  2. Google Search’s AI Mode Is Getting an Interactive Data Visualisation Feature
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Persona 4 Revival, Grounded 2 and More: Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase
  4. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G May Launch in India Soon; Colour Variants, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Poco F7 India Launch Teased; to Be Available for Purchase Via Flipkart
  6. iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10 and More Available With Discounts During Company's 5th Anniversary Sale
  7. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 20 Crypto-Phishing Apps on Google Play Store: Check List
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series Said to Get Flat Screens; X9 Ultra Tipped to Feature Dual-Periscope Cameras
  9. Stablecoin Firm Circle Adds to Stellar First Day Gains with Another Stock Surge
  10. Sam Altman’s Eyeball-Scanning Identification Tech Expands to UK
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »