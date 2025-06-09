Google added a new feature to AI Mode on Friday, the artificial intelligence (AI) search experience within Google Search. The new feature can create interactive graphs and charts by intelligently visualising data to help users easily understand data patterns. The Mountain View-based tech giant said the feature can be particularly useful when analysing financial data. The AI models behind the feature can capture a specific data point across a period of time, and then show it in a graphical representation.

AI Mode Gets New Feature to Visualise Data

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new feature. Currently, this experience can only be accessed via Google Labs and is available as a preview. Individuals in the US can visit Labs and activate the feature from there. Google said the data visualisation feature is designed to help users with questions on stocks and mutual funds.

It is unclear whether users can ask the chatbot to generate a chart or graph about a topic, or whether AI Mode generates it automatically, based on its understanding of its relevance. Based on the example shared by the company, it created an interactive chart on its own when asked a stock-related question. Another uncertainty is whether the feature works for topics outside of financial questions, or is currently just limited to that.

Google says the feature can compare and analyse information over a specific time period, and then present the data in an interactive graph along with a detailed explanation to help users gain an understanding of the query.

Highlighting an example, the company said that when a user asks AI Mode to “compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024,” the underlying Gemini model uses reasoning and multimodal capabilities to generate an interactive chart instead of showing individual companies and their stock prices in a text or table format. Users can also ask follow-up questions, such as if any of these companies pay back dividends, and the AI Mode will show that information as well.

As per a report, recently, Google began rolling out Search Live, a Gemini Live-like feature that lets users experience AI Mode hands-free, to some users in the US.