Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is set to launch in India soon, with the company beginning to tease key details of the upcoming smartphone. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, Realme has revealed the battery capacity, along with a glimpse of the phone's design and colour options. The company also hinted at the phone's price range. Previous leaks have hinted at its potential RAM and storage configurations. The Narzo 80 Lite will join the Realme Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Pro, which were unveiled in the country in April.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will launch in India soon. An active Amazon microsite suggests that the handset will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. The exact launch date has yet to be confirmed. The phone is teased to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Amazon's microsite teases the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G in black and purple colour options. The phone appears with a rectangular rear camera module with two sensors and an elliptical LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge.

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is also confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery. On a single full charge, it is claimed to offer up to 15.7 hours of YouTube playback or up to 46.6 hours of continuous call time. The company confirmed that the handset will support reverse charging as well.

As per the live Amazon microsite, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will measure 7.94mm in thickness. It appears to be similar to the Realme Narzo 80x 5G, which also packs a 6,000mAh battery and has support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. Meanwhile, the Narzo 80 Pro 5G is backed by a similarly sized battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support and it measures 7.55mm in thickness. The upcoming Lite version will also come with a MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

A recent leak suggested that the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G will likely come in 4GB +128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. It is tipped to be priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. The phone is expected to be marketed in crystal purple and onyx black colourways. It will likely have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an HD+ display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.