  Gemini App Is Getting a New Scheduled Actions Feature on iOS and Android

Gemini App Is Getting a New Scheduled Actions Feature on iOS and Android

Scheduled Actions in the Gemini app is currently available to the paid subscribers and paid Workspace account holders.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2025 12:56 IST


Users can also ask Gemini to perform a task at a future date and time

Highlights
  • The feature can be found in Gemini’s Scheduled Actions page in Settings
  • Scheduled Actions allow users to set a recurring task via Gemini
  • Google reportedly released real-time captions in Gemini Live
Google has added a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to the Gemini app on iOS and Android. The feature, dubbed Scheduled Actions, will allow users to ask the chatbot to perform an action at a future date or time, and it will perform it as requested. It can also be used to set up recurring tasks, such as getting a news feed every day in the morning. This feature is currently available only to the paid subscribers of Gemini and the paid Google Workspace accounts. 

Gemini Can Now Schedule Actions Ahead of Time

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant detailed the new feature, which is now rolling out to the iOS and Android Gemini app globally. Currently, only those with an active subscription to the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscription (or an existing Gemini Advanced subscription) will get the feature. It is also being rolled out to the paid Google Workspace accounts, including both the enterprise and individual accounts.

Scheduled Actions can be assigned to Gemini directly by typing a prompt. Users just have to specify the date and time while having a conversation. Additionally, users can also ask Gemini to repeat the same task at a given time every day (or on weekdays/weekends), to set up a recurring task.

To check, manage, or delete a scheduled action, users can open the Gemini app, go to Settings by tapping their profile icon on the top right, and navigate to the new Scheduled Actions page. All the listed scheduled tasks will appear on this page.

Google says users can ask Gemini to perform a wide range of scheduled tasks. For instance, users can ask Gemini to summarise the calendar events or unread emails each morning when they wake up, or ask it to share five creative ideas for a blog or video. Additionally, one-off tasks such as sharing a summary of an event (such as the Summer Game Fest), a day after it airs.

Scheduled Actions can also be used to keep tabs on a sports team, a company's stock performance, information on an ongoing news story, and more. There is no word on whether the feature will ever be rolled out to those users on Gemini's free tier.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

