Apple WWDC Live: iOS 26 Could Support Dual Camera Recording on iPhone 17 Pro Models While Apple isn’t expected to announce any details related to new hardware at WWDC, including the rumoured iPhone 17 models, recent reports have given us an idea of what to expect in terms of design, and some of the features that could arrive on these phones. According to one such report, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could offer support for dual video recording with iOS 26. This isn’t a groundbreaking feature, as several Android phones already allow users to record video with the rear camera and front camera simultaneously, but it’s nice to see Apple finally adding support for a feature that can be useful for vloggers and other content creators. Find out more about this feature here

2025-06-09T16:36:33+0530