WWDC 2025 Live: Apple is expected to unveil iOS 26 during the keynote
Apple WWDC Live: The developer conference begins at 10:30pm IST`
WWDC 2025 Live: The event will be streamed live via YouTube, Apple's site
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Tim Cook Reveals Beta Timelines, Keynote Ends The WWDC 2025 keynote event has ended. Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that developer betas of Apple's upcoming updates will be available later today, while a public beta will be accessible to users in July. macOS Tahoe, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 and watchOS 26 will roll out to users in the fall, according to the company.
2025-06-10T00:02:26+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Apple Touts Apple Intelligence Features as WWDC Keynote Draws to a Close Apple's Craig Federighi is back to tell us more about Apple Intelligence features coming to all the company's platforms, including support for APIs that developers will have access to to bring the new Liquid Glass UI to their apps later this year.
2025-06-09T23:58:44+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: iPadOS 26 Includes Preview App From macOS, Live Activities Support Apple is closing the gap between iPadOS and macOS, with support for the Preview app on iPadOS 26. Users will get access to an improved Files app with support for customisable folders and the ability to add any folder to the dock. Background tasks will be displayed as Live Activities.
2025-06-09T23:55:08+0530
Apple WWDC Live:iPadOS 26 Unveiled With Improved Window Management, Menu BariPad users will finally get access to better tiling options, better gestures for window management, Exposé, and a new Menu Bar. These are features that users have been asking for years on iPadOS, and it's great to see them finally make their way to the company's tablets.
2025-06-09T23:50:44+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Apple Announces visionOS 26 With Look to Scroll and Enterprise APIs There's a new focus on enterprise customers with visionOS 26, which will also get support for Apple Intelligence features. Here's a quick look at all the features Apple announced at WWDC 2025.
2025-06-09T23:46:25+0530
Apple WWDC Live: A Quick Look at Key macOS Tahoe Features It looks like macOS Tahoe is going to bring new features in addition to the design overhaul with the Liquid Glass UI. Here's an overview of all the features coming to macOS 26 later this year, on compatible Mac models.
2025-06-09T23:39:01+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Spotlight's Fresh New DesignHere's what the new Spotlight app looks like on macOS Tahoe, and users can launch apps that are installed on their iPhone using Spotlight. It will also offer refined search controls and the ability to access certain actions via shortcuts.
2025-06-09T23:33:13+0530
Apple WWDC Live: The Shortcuts App Gets 'Intelligent Actions' You will be able to run Shortcuts on automatically on macOS Tahoe, and the company will introduce support for Intelligent Actions. It will offer support for on device processing, Private Cloud Compute, or using ChatGPT, according to Apple.
2025-06-09T23:31:02+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Showcases Liquid UI on macOS TahoeHere's how the Liquid Glass UI looks on macOS 26 (or macOS Tahoe). Apple is also adding support for Live Activities on macOS. Users can also see their calls on a Mac computer with Phone app on macOS.
2025-06-09T23:29:08+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: macOS 26 Design Revealed, to Arrive With Updated Design There was no way that Apple would announce iOS 26 and not equip macOS with the same UI. Here's what it's called — macOS Tahoe.
2025-06-09T23:26:40+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Unveils tvOS 26 With Liquid Glass UIThe Apple TV+ app is getting a fresh coat of paint this year, as will the tvOS 26 interface. Apple is also showcasing its upcoming movies and series coming to the streaming platform later this year.
2025-06-09T23:22:47+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Everything Coming to watchOS 26 Here's everything that Apple is bringing to watchOS 26 later this year. One of the most notable improvements is the addition of the Notes app to watchOS. Automatic volume adjustment also looks like it could be quite handy, as would the Wrist Flick gesture.
2025-06-09T23:21:10+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Smart Stack for Widgets Gets Better With watchOS 26 Apple Watch users will get access to improved notifications and Smart Stack for widgets when watchOS 26 rolls out later this year. Users will also have access to a wrist based gesture to perform certain actions on their Apple Watch.
2025-06-09T23:18:53+0530
Apple WWDC Live: watchOS 26 With Workout Buddy Unveiled watchOS 26 will feature the same Liquid Glass UI elements and will offer support for a new feature called Workout Buddy that uses Apple Intelligence to offer insights into users fitness statistics.
2025-06-09T23:14:52+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: New Visual Intelligence App Features Showcased Apple will also let third party apps access Visual Intelligence features via App Intents.
2025-06-09T23:13:27+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Introduces Live Translation on Phone, FaceTime Live Translation is coming to FaceTime and the Phone app, with real time translation, and it works even on calls with Android users. A new Call Translation API will allow developers to offer these features on their apps.
2025-06-09T23:02:00+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Messages App Updated With Backgrounds, Better ScreeningApple is finally introducing features that have been supported on rival apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Facebook Messenger for several years. These include typing indicators, chat background, and chat filters.
2025-06-09T22:58:43+0530
Apple Unveils New Phone and Messages Features at WWDC 2025 Here's a quick look at some of the new features coming to the Phone app on iOS 26. We're most excited for Call Screening and Hold Assist, which can come in handy when yo're busy.
2025-06-09T22:56:33+0530
Apple Updates Built-In Apps With Liquid Glass UI, Redesigns FaceTime and CarPlay UI After showcasing transparent UI elements on iOS 26, Apple also showed several new UI changes coming to apps like Safari and FaceTime. The latter will feature a redesigned landing page, according to the company. CarPlay is also getting a fresh coat of paint.
2025-06-09T22:52:34+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Apple Unveils iOS 26 as Company Unifies Version Numbering Across Operating Systems iOS 26 will feature glass-like UI elements, and the clock on the lock screen will adapt based on your wallpaper. Users will also be able to access redesigned Camera and Photos applications with a greater focus on content as UI elements are translucent.
2025-06-09T22:48:53+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Liquid Glass on iOS 26Here's another look at Liquid Glass on the iOS Lock Screen. Apple says the same design will be visible across all its operating systems. We'll hear more about each of these OS updates during the WWDC keynote.
2025-06-09T22:45:51+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Unveils Liquid Glass User Interface Alan Dye, VP of Human Interface at Apple unveils the new redesigned interface for the company's upcoming operating systems. It's called Liquid Glass and features translucent UI elements that appear on top of content shown on the display.
2025-06-09T22:42:19+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Apple's Live Event BeginsApple SVP of software and engineering, Craig Federighi, takes the stage at WWDC 2025. He's recapping the company's efforts related to Apple Intelligence over the past year. He also reveals that apps will be able to use AI models on a user's device along with on-device processing on a user's smartphone.
2025-06-09T22:37:29+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: iPhone Models That Might Get the iOS 26 UpdateEarlier this year, a private account on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Apple would finally drop support for the iPhone XR with the arrival of iOS 26 later this year. This means that the iPhone 11 could be the last supported model when the iOS 26 update arrives later this year, but it’s best to wait and see if Apple has other plans for it’s older smartphones when the keynote event begins at 10:30pm IST.Check the list of iPhone models that could offer support for iOS 26
2025-06-09T22:21:17+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Half an Hour Until Apple’s WWDC Keynote Event Begins With only 30 minutes to go until Apple’s live event begins, it’s worth taking a look at our roundup of features to expect from the company’s annual developer conference. This year, Apple is expected to launch revamped versions of iOS and macOS, and these visual changes are expected to make their way to other OS updates from the company that are also likely to roll out later this year. Everything that Apple might announce at the WWDC 2025 keynote event tonight
2025-06-09T21:59:59+0530
Apple WWDC Live: CarPlay Users Could See an Updated User Interface With iOS 26 When Apple rolls out iOS 26 to eligible iPhone models later this year, the smartphone’s user interface (UI) is expected to be redesigned. In fact, it could be the biggest change to iOS’ redesign since iOS 7 (all the way back in 2013). Now, a report suggests that Apple could redesign the CarPlay interface when iOS 26 arrives. Users will reportedly see some glass-like design elements expected to arrive on iOS 26 on the in-car interface as well, later this year. Find out more about the redesigned CarPlay UI that could arrive alongside iOS 26
2025-06-09T21:40:12+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Keynote Livestream Timing, How to Watch Are you planning on tuning in to the WWDC 2025 livestream? If you want to watch the keynote event when the event begins, you can watch the stream via the Apple Developer app, Apple’s website, and the company’s YouTube channel. If you can’t tune in to the event in time, you can watch the entire video after the livestream ends. Check our guide to watching the WWDC 2025 livestream tonight
2025-06-09T21:14:46+0530
Apple WWDC Live: iOS 26 Will Make it Easier to Access Wi-Fi Networks on Other Devices Logging on to public Wi-Fi networks will be much easier with iOS 26, according to reports. This is because Apple is said to be working on support for a feature that will sync network authentication credentials for public networks across all devices linked to a user’s Apple ID. This means that users won’t have to authenticate on multiple devices. It could also potentially help users quickly sign on to networks that only provide authentication once. How the public Wi-Fi network syncing feature might work
2025-06-09T20:54:45+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Two Hours Remain Until WWDC 2025 Begins Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to take the stage in a couple of hours at Apple Park, and he is set to address journalists and developers present at the company’s headquarters. Viewers at home can also tune in to the event livestream via YouTube or the company’s website, and we’ve prepared a useful guide to everything that you can expect from the WWDC keynote tonight. Here’s what we expect from Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote
2025-06-09T20:30:24+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Vision Pro Could Get Native Controller Support With visionOS 26Apple already offers support for PlayStation and Xbox controller support on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. According to a recent report, visionOS 26 will extend support for these console controllers to its mixed reality headset. Users will see a notification to download titles that require the use of a PlayStation or Xbox controller. Users will also be able to use a Made for iPhone (MFi) compatible controller for these titles, according to the report. Here's how gaming on Apple's mixed reality headset could be much easier with visionOS 26
2025-06-09T20:20:57+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Tim Cook’s X Post Ahead of Keynote EventApple CEO Tim Cook has posted on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the keynote event that begins at 10am PT (or 10:30pm IST). The post says “See you soon #WWDC25!” along with the hashmoji for the upcoming developer conference, a translucent heart emoji.
2025-06-09T19:45:59+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Reportedly Preparing Shortcuts App Revamp The Shortcuts app on iOS, iPadOS and macOS is one of the most versatile and customisable built-in apps from Apple, and the company could be preparing a massive overhaul of the app. Users might be able to use natural language queries while using the Shortcuts app to set up automations for their smartphone or computer. This could lower the technical expertise required to fully utilise the power of the Shortcuts app.Find out more about what Apple might be working on with its Shortcuts app
2025-06-09T19:12:06+0530
Apple WWDC Live: AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 Said to Get New Gestures and ControlsApple could make it easier for users to pick up or decline calls using gestures, according to a recent report. Users could also be able to quickly snap photos using their AirPods as a remote, which could help users click images with a big group by keeping their phone further away. These features are expected to arrive alongside the iOS 26 update later this year. Here’s how AirPods owners might benefit from new features coming later this year
2025-06-09T18:45:23+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple’s visionOS 3 Might Support ‘Eye Scrolling’The advanced Apple Vision Pro headset lets users navigate the interface and interact with objects using a pinch gesture, but the software update to visionOS 3 could make scrolling while wearing the Vision Pro much more — interesting. It sounds like this eye-scrolling ability will be supported across apps on the mixed reality headset, and it could change how users access content on the Vision Pro. Find out more about eye-scrolling on the Apple Vision Pro here
2025-06-09T18:13:18+0530
Apple WWDC Live: iOS 26 Might Make it Easier to Switch to AndroidCode spotted on Android 16 has revealed that Apple could be working on the ability to seamlessly transfer your eSIM from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. You can already switch to another iPhone and have your eSIM transferred during the setup process, but it looks like users who switch from iOS to Android could also find it just convenient, when iOS 26 and Android 16 are available later this year.Here’s what we know about eSIM transfers on iOS 26
2025-06-09T17:55:14+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: macOS 26 Could Be Named After Lake Tahoe What will the successor to macOS Sequoia be called? According to a recent report, macOS 26 will bear the moniker macOS Tahoe. Since 2013, Apple’s operating system updates have featured the names of various locations in California. macOS Sequoia was named after the Sequoia National Park in 2024. Similarly, the previous version was called macOS Sonoma after the wine region located in the Sonoma County in California. Find out more about Apple's upcoming macOS Tahoe update
2025-06-09T17:36:12+0530
Apple WWDC Live: A Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TVLast month, a report indicated that Apple will launch a new standalone ‘Gaming’ app for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. This dedicated app is said to include editorial content about upcoming titles on the App Store, as well as Apple Arcade games. Users can access the Gaming app on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV smart box, once they receive Apple’s next major OS updates later this year.Details on Apple’s new Gaming app here
2025-06-09T17:13:18+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: iPadOS 26 Could Offer Better Multitasking FeaturesiPadOS and macOS are two distinct operating systems for the iPad and Mac computers, respectively. Over the years, users have complained about the lack of software features on iPadOS, even as the company’s hardware kept improving with each new generation. This year, Apple might actually improve productivity and multitasking features, while app window management might also get a boost. But will it offer the same functionality as a Mac? Read on to learn more about these rumoured upgrades to iPadOS 26
2025-06-09T16:55:20+0530
Apple WWDC Live: iOS 26 Could Support Dual Camera Recording on iPhone 17 Pro Models While Apple isn’t expected to announce any details related to new hardware at WWDC, including the rumoured iPhone 17 models, recent reports have given us an idea of what to expect in terms of design, and some of the features that could arrive on these phones. According to one such report, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could offer support for dual video recording with iOS 26. This isn’t a groundbreaking feature, as several Android phones already allow users to record video with the rear camera and front camera simultaneously, but it’s nice to see Apple finally adding support for a feature that can be useful for vloggers and other content creators. Find out more about this feature here
2025-06-09T16:36:33+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Could Introduce Glass-Like Design on iOS 26 The upcoming iOS 26 update could bring Apple’s biggest smartphone OS redesign since iOS 7 was released in 2013. This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new glass-inspired design across various parts of the operating system, that could resemble some of the design elements on its newest operating system, visionOS. Users might see notable changes to the interface, which is also expected to arrive on iPadOS 26, and some elements are said to make their way to macOS 26, watchOS 26, and other updates.
Take a look at Apple's leaked design for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26
2025-06-09T16:12:51+0530
Apple WWDC Live: watchOS 26 Could Get Third-Party Control Centre WidgetsAccording to a recent report, Apple will allow third-party developers to include support for their own widgets on the Control Centre on watchOS. This means that third party apps could eventually enable users to add a shortcut to perform certain actions that can be launched by pressing the side button on their Apple Watch. When Apple rolled out iOS 18 last year, it enabled users to add third party Control Centre buttons and widgets, along with support for resizing and re-ordering the layout. Here's what we know about the Control Centre on watchOS 26
2025-06-09T15:54:00+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple’s “Sleek Peek” Updates Will Arrive Later This YearApple is expected to unveil iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and other software updates, along with improvements to built-in apps and services, and they will soon be available to developers for testing. These builds will later be rolled out to beta testers who have signed up to receive pre-release software from Apple. Once testing is complete, Apple is expected to roll out these updates to customers with eligible devices. The process usually takes around three months, and these updates are likely to roll out to users in September, if previous release timelines are any indication.
2025-06-09T15:21:56+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Don’t Expect too Many Apple Intelligence AnnouncementsDuring the WWDC 2024 keynote last year, Apple announced several features related to artificial intelligence (AI), branded as Apple Intelligence. Some of these features have since rolled out to eligible iPhone and Mac computers, in recent months. However, the company has yet to release its most awaited AI feature, an upgraded version of Siri that is better at conversations and relies on AI to provide contextual information from a user’s device. Now, recent reports suggest that Apple won’t spend too much time on Apple Intelligence features at WWDC 2025, even as it works to deliver the promised features to users’ devices in the future.Find out why Apple Intelligence might not be mentioned very often at WWDC 2025
2025-06-09T15:01:20+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets Swift Student Challenge Winners Ahead of WWDC 2025, Apple CEO Tim Cook met the winners of the company’s annual Swift Student Challenge. Every year, the company picks 50 Distinguished Winners and gives them a three-day tour of Apple Park along with access to special sessions during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that begins on Monday.
2025-06-09T14:29:22+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Will Apple Release iOS 26 or iOS 19?A recent report suggests that Apple will switch to a new numbering scheme for iOS this year. Instead of releasing iOS 19 as the successor to iOS 18, Apple’s next iPhone operating system update is expected to arrive as iOS 26. The company is also expected to unveil the next versions of its other operating systems with the same version number. As a result, we can expect to see Apple showcase iOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 at the WWDC keynote event. Read more about Apple’s upcoming operating system updates here
2025-06-09T14:09:45+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: Apple Design Awards 2025 WinnersEvery year, Apple reveals the winners of its annual Design Awards, which are presented to developers across various categories. The Cupertino company selected a total of 12 apps and games as the winners of the Apple Design Awards 2025 last week. This year’s winners include Speechify, which won an award under the inclusivity category, and Balatro (Delight and Fun). Check the full list of the Apple Design Award 2025 winners
2025-06-09T13:54:38+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Updates to Messages, Lock Screen Album Art and More ExpectedWhile we’re expecting Apple to announce details related to its updates for iOS, macOS, and other operating systems at WWDC, a recent report also gives us an idea of a few smaller updates that could be revealed today. Apple's Messages app is expected to gain support for automatic message translation, while the Apple Music app could add support for displaying animated album art on the Lock Screen on iOS 26. Read more about these anticipated iOS 26 features here
2025-06-09T13:37:18+0530
Apple WWDC 2025 Live: How to Watch the Event Livestream In recent years, Apple’s WWDC event has been open to the public, allowing users and developers to tune in to keynote event the company’s website, the Apple Developer app, or via Apple’s YouTube channel. We’ve compiled a handy guide to streaming the Apple WWDC 2025 livestream when it kicks off at 10:30pm IST tonight.
Here’s how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 event livestream
2025-06-09T13:03:53+0530
Apple WWDC Live: Keynote Event DetailsWWDC 2025 is scheduled to begin at 10am PT (that’s 10:30pm IST for viewers in India). Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to take the stage when the event begins, giving us an overview of what to expect from Apple’s updates and software features during the coming year. Apple typically brings executives from various teams in the company to unveil new software features, during its Worldwide Developers Conference.
WWDC 2025 began at 10:30pm IST on Monday, and Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage along with other senior executives to make several announcements related to the company's software updates and features for the upcoming year, along with a new Liquid Glass UI. The company also unveiled the next versions of its operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac computers. The company made fewer announcements related to Apple Intelligence features than it did last year, as some of these features showcased at last year's WWDC event are yet to roll out to users.
You can read our extensive WWDC 2025 coverage on Gadgets 360 as we cover Apple's upcoming iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS announcements at its annual developer conference.
David Delima
