Intel's Core Ultra 200S Plus series was launched in select global markets by the US-based chipmaker on Wednesday. The new lineup comprises two chipsets, dubbed Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus and Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. The Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus series is set to go on sale in the US later this month via the tech giant's authorised retail outlets. Additionally, devices with the new chips from OEMs will be available around the same time, according to Intel. The company claims that the new processors will offer enhanced gaming and multi-thread performance over their predecessors.

Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Price, Availability

Pricing of the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processor in the US starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 18,000). On the other hand, the higher-end Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus chip is priced at $299 (about Rs. 28,000).

The new Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus series chips are scheduled to go on sale in the US on March 26 via the company's authorised retail stores. Moreover, devices configured with the new processors from OEMs will arrive around the same time, the company said.

Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Specifications, Features

The Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus desktop processor is equipped with an 18-core CPU, with 18 threads, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz and providing up to 900MHz more Device-to-Device (D2D) frequency. On the other hand, the Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus desktop chipset ships with a 24-core CPU, featuring 24 threads. It is claimed to offer a peak clock speed of 5.5GHz and the same D2D frequency speed as the 250K Plus chip.

Intel claims that both processors outperformed the competition on multiple benchmark tests. The Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus chip managed to score up to 92 percent more points than the AMD 9700X processor on Cinebench 2024's multi core performance test, while outpacing the chip by up to 83 percent on Blender The Junk Shop benchmarking platform.

Meanwhile, the Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus processor managed to score up to 99 percent and up to 85 percent points than the AMD 9600X chipsets on the Cinebench 2024 multi core and Blender The Junk Shop tests, respectively.

Compared to the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, the new 270K Plus chip is claimed to offer 15 percent faster gaming performance on average for games like Assassin's Creed Shadows, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Outlaws, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. On the other hand, Intel Core Ultra 5 250K Plus is claimed to offer 13 percent faster gaming performance than the Core Ultra 5 245K chip while playing games like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Battlefield 6, and Far Cry 6.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus series supports the Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero motherboard and up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The chips also support up to Samsung SSD 990 PRO 4TB storage and Windows 11 Pro.