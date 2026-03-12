Under New Zealand's financial laws, the country's financial regulator has ruled that the NZDD stablecoin is not a financial product, offering greater clarity for the crypto sector. The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced this decision, which said the stablecoin, pegged to the New Zealand dollar, has a primary function to act as a payment tool rather than an investment. As governments and regulators across the world continue to define how digital assets should be treated, this designation is seen as a crucial step towards providing better clarity in the regulation of stablecoins.

Regulator Provides Guidance on How Stablecoins May Be Treated

This decision by the FMA comes after the NZDD stablecoin was tested through a financial technology sandbox programme designed to support innovation. The regulator came to the conclusion that the token does not qualify as a debt security or financial investment because holders do not receive income, interest, or dividends from holding it; instead, the primary design of the stablecoin is for payments and remittances. Every NZDD token is issued in exchange for one New Zealand dollar, which is held (for token holders) in a bank account.

Legal experts have described this designation as an important development for the country's crypto industry. The law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts said the decision provides an important step toward regulatory certainty for stablecoins in New Zealand. However, the firm also clarified that the designation applies specifically to the NZDD token in its current form and does not automatically determine how all stablecoins will be regulated in the country.

This regulatory stance sets itself apart from approaches seen elsewhere. For example, Australia's ASIC has indicated that the underlying structure of crypto assets, such as stablecoins and tokenised assets, would help determine whether they are deemed financial products.

The US SEC has indicated that certain stablecoins might not be considered securities, provided they're mainly used for payments, not investments.

This move by the FMA underscores the ongoing global regulatory work concerning stablecoins and similar digital assets. More defined regulations could enable financial institutions and tech companies to develop new blockchain-based payment systems, all while protecting consumers and investors. Given the increasing use of stablecoins for payments and transfers, regulatory clarity is likely to be crucial in the digital asset industry's expansion.

