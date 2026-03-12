Technology News
English Edition

New Zealand Regulator Says NZDD Stablecoin Isn't a Financial Product, Will Act as Payment Tool

FMA ruling provides regulatory clarity for a New Zealand dollar-pegged digital token.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 14:24 IST
New Zealand Regulator Says NZDD Stablecoin Isn't a Financial Product, Will Act as Payment Tool

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sulthan Auliya

NZ regulator clarifies legal status of NZDD stablecoin under financial laws

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Regulator reviews New Zealand dollar-pegged digital token
  • Token designed mainly for payments and remittances
  • Decision offers regulatory clarity for stablecoins in NZ
Advertisement

Under New Zealand's financial laws, the country's financial regulator has ruled that the NZDD stablecoin is not a financial product, offering greater clarity for the crypto sector. The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced this decision, which said the stablecoin, pegged to the New Zealand dollar, has a primary function to act as a payment tool rather than an investment. As governments and regulators across the world continue to define how digital assets should be treated, this designation is seen as a crucial step towards providing better clarity in the regulation of stablecoins. 

Regulator Provides Guidance on How Stablecoins May Be Treated

This decision by the FMA comes after the NZDD stablecoin was tested through a financial technology sandbox programme designed to support innovation. The regulator came to the conclusion that the token does not qualify as a debt security or financial investment because holders do not receive income, interest, or dividends from holding it; instead, the primary design of the stablecoin is for payments and remittances. Every NZDD token is issued in exchange for one New Zealand dollar, which is held (for token holders) in a bank account. 

Legal experts have described this designation as an important development for the country's crypto industry. The law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts said the decision provides an important step toward regulatory certainty for stablecoins in New Zealand. However, the firm also clarified that the designation applies specifically to the NZDD token in its current form and does not automatically determine how all stablecoins will be regulated in the country.

This regulatory stance sets itself apart from approaches seen elsewhere. For example, Australia's ASIC has indicated that the underlying structure of crypto assets, such as stablecoins and tokenised assets, would help determine whether they are deemed financial products.

The US SEC has indicated that certain stablecoins might not be considered securities, provided they're mainly used for payments, not investments.

This move by the FMA underscores the ongoing global regulatory work concerning stablecoins and similar digital assets. More defined regulations could enable financial institutions and tech companies to develop new blockchain-based payment systems, all while protecting consumers and investors. Given the increasing use of stablecoins for payments and transfers, regulatory clarity is likely to be crucial in the digital asset industry's expansion.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, stablecoins, crypto regulation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Perplexity Takes On Claude Cowork With Personal Computer, an Agentic AI Platform for Mac Mini

Related Stories

New Zealand Regulator Says NZDD Stablecoin Isn't a Financial Product, Will Act as Payment Tool
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With a 7,200mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
  4. Perplexity Brings Its Agentic AI Automation Platform to Mac Mini
  5. iPhone Fold May Offer iPad-Like Multitasking Experience on Larger Display
  6. OnePlus 15T Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India With This Battery
  8. Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Gaming Optimisations
  9. WhatsApp to Now Warn Users About Suspicious Device Linking Attempts
  10. Apple Patches Coruna Exploit on Older iPhone Models With Latest Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Regulator Says NZDD Stablecoin Isn't a Financial Product, Will Act as Payment Tool
  2. Perplexity Takes On Claude Cowork With Personal Computer, an Agentic AI Platform for Mac Mini
  3. Apple's iOS 16, iOS 15 Updates Roll Out With Coruna Exploit Fixes for Older iPhone Models
  4. Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus Series Launched With Up to 24-Core CPU: Price, Features
  5. Bitcoin Price Settles Near $69,000, Continues to Face Strong Resistance Near $75,000 Mark
  6. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colour Options Leaked via Retailer Listing; Launch Timeline Surfaces
  7. OnePlus 15T Reportedly Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT
  10. Microsoft Reveals Project Helix Details at GDC, Announces Xbox Mode for Windows 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »