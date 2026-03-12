Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT

OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT

Currently, OpenAI’s Sora AI video model can only be accessed via the standalone mobile app or the website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 March 2026 11:40 IST
OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT

Photo Credit: OpenAI

It is unclear if all the features in the Sora app will be available via ChatGPT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI could reportedly make Sora an in-built ChatGPT feature
  • The move can potentially increase operational costs for OpenAI
  • OpenAI is said to continue operating the Sora app
Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly planning to bring the capabilities of its Sora artificial intelligence (AI) model to ChatGPT. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI giant wants to add video generation to its main chatbot app's arsenal. The move is interesting given that the company is yet to fully roll out the Sora app globally. On the other hand, if video generation were added to ChatGPT, it could play a role in increasing the platform's popularity, but also negatively impact the Sora app's adoption.

OpenAI to Reportedly Bring Sora Features to ChatGPT

According to The Information, the AI firm is planning to bring AI video generation capabilities to ChatGPT. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that OpenAI could soon launch the integration of Sora and the chatbot. At the same time, it is said that the AI firm will keep the Sora app and the website operational. The report did not mention when the company will release the feature.

The reported strategic move is interesting for a couple of reasons. As mentioned above, the Sora app has not been globally rolled out, and the company is slowly expanding it to more regions. While ChatGPT is the bigger platform, offering the same capabilities here could make users not use the Sora app at all, despite the social pull. Similarly, the Sora website can also experience a negative impact.

On the other hand, AI-powered video generation requires serious compute. One of the reasons behind the Sora app's invitation-based gradual rollout was that the servers were getting overloaded. With a significantly large user base of ChatGPT, the servers could struggle to handle the load. Additionally, even if server capacity does not become an issue, it is sure to drive the operational costs of OpenAI.

To circumvent this, the ChatGPT maker could limit access to the Pro tier, or even create a new subscription tier for video generation. Another possibility is increased subscription prices, but that strategy might not work in price-sensitive regions, such as India. However, these are just speculations for now, and we will know more if OpenAI does release video generation capabilities on ChatGPT.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Sora, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI videos
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple's MacBook Air Unlikely to Get OLED Upgrade Soon; OLED MacBook Pro Could Arrive This Year: Kuo

Related Stories

OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With a 7,200mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colourways Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 15T Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
  6. Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Gaming Optimisations
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India With This Battery
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  9. Canva's AI-Powered Magic Layers Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  10. WhatsApp to Now Warn Users About Suspicious Device Linking Attempts
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colour Options Leaked via Retailer Listing; Launch Timeline Surfaces
  2. OnePlus 15T Reportedly Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI Could Reportedly Integrate Sora AI Video Tool Into ChatGPT
  5. Microsoft Reveals Project Helix Details at GDC, Announces Xbox Mode for Windows 11
  6. Apple's MacBook Air Unlikely to Get OLED Upgrade Soon; OLED MacBook Pro Could Arrive This Year: Kuo
  7. Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner and Gaming Optimisations
  8. iPhone Fold to Reportedly Feature iPad-Style User Interface, Support Split-Screen Apps
  9. WhatsApp Introduces Device Linkage Warning as Meta Expands Anti-Fraud Tools Across Facebook, Messenger
  10. James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Infrared Footprints of Io and Ganymede Inside Jupiter’s Auroras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »