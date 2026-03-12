OpenAI is reportedly planning to bring the capabilities of its Sora artificial intelligence (AI) model to ChatGPT. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI giant wants to add video generation to its main chatbot app's arsenal. The move is interesting given that the company is yet to fully roll out the Sora app globally. On the other hand, if video generation were added to ChatGPT, it could play a role in increasing the platform's popularity, but also negatively impact the Sora app's adoption.

OpenAI to Reportedly Bring Sora Features to ChatGPT

According to The Information, the AI firm is planning to bring AI video generation capabilities to ChatGPT. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that OpenAI could soon launch the integration of Sora and the chatbot. At the same time, it is said that the AI firm will keep the Sora app and the website operational. The report did not mention when the company will release the feature.

The reported strategic move is interesting for a couple of reasons. As mentioned above, the Sora app has not been globally rolled out, and the company is slowly expanding it to more regions. While ChatGPT is the bigger platform, offering the same capabilities here could make users not use the Sora app at all, despite the social pull. Similarly, the Sora website can also experience a negative impact.

On the other hand, AI-powered video generation requires serious compute. One of the reasons behind the Sora app's invitation-based gradual rollout was that the servers were getting overloaded. With a significantly large user base of ChatGPT, the servers could struggle to handle the load. Additionally, even if server capacity does not become an issue, it is sure to drive the operational costs of OpenAI.

To circumvent this, the ChatGPT maker could limit access to the Pro tier, or even create a new subscription tier for video generation. Another possibility is increased subscription prices, but that strategy might not work in price-sensitive regions, such as India. However, these are just speculations for now, and we will know more if OpenAI does release video generation capabilities on ChatGPT.