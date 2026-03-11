Technology News
Poco X8 Pro Series Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Revealed as India Launch Nears

The Poco X8 series will include two models, dubbed Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 15:05 IST
Poco X8 Pro Series Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Revealed as India Launch Nears

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is claimed to provide over three days of battery life

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro series will feature MediaTek chipsets
  • Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will support 100W wired fast charging
  • The phones will go on sale in the country via Flipkart
Poco X8 series is scheduled to be launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand next week as the company's flagship smartphone lineup. The handsets are confirmed to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. A dedicated microsite for the phones was recently made live, revealing the exact launch date. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal key specifications and features of the handsets, including their battery capacities. The Poco X8 Pro 5G and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G are teased to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. Both phones will feature vapour chambers for thermal management.

Poco X8 Pro Series Specifications, Features

According to the updated dedicated microsite for the Poco X8 Pro series, the flagship Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be equipped with a 9,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide more than three days of battery backup with moderate use. The company claims that the cell has received TUV certification for six-year battery durability. It is also claimed to offer more than 18 days of standby, or about 30 hours of online video playback on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro 5G is now confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery, which is claimed to offer more than two days of battery backup under moderate usage. The phone is claimed to have been certified by TUV to provide five-year battery durability. The tech firm also claims that the handset will offer about 18 hours of online video streaming or over 12 days of standby on a single charge.

Both Poco X8 Pro series phones are confirmed to support 100W wired fast charging with PPS charging and 27W wired reverse charging. While the Pro Max model is claimed to offer one day's battery life with 10 minutes of charging, the Pro variant will provide the same battery backup in about 16 minutes.

Additionally, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber solution, with an 11,000 sq mm graphite layer to control the temperatures. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is confirmed to feature a larger 5,800 sq mm heat dissipation area, with the graphite layer area.

We already know that the Poco X8 Pro series will be launched in India on March 17 with a dual rear camera unit. The lineup will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. While the flagship Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will be powered by the recently released 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip, the Pro model is set to arrive with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. The company claims that the handsets managed to score more than 31,00,000 and 23,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, respectively.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, Poco X8 Pro 5G, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Specifications, Poco X8 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G India Launch, Poco X8 Pro 5G India Launch, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Poco X8 Pro Series Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Revealed as India Launch Nears
