OnePlus 15T Reportedly Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed

The OnePlus 15T will measure about 71.82mm in width and weigh around 194g.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15T will be sold in Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T is said to support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • The phone will feature a 6.32-inch display with ultra-narrow bezels
  • The OnePlus 15T will feature a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery
The OnePlus 15T will likely launch in China later this month, with a wider global release expected to follow soon after. Positioned as a compact flagship in the company's lineup, the handset aims to deliver high-end hardware in a smaller form factor. The device was recently showcased during a livestream, where the company revealed parts of its design and several key features. Early details suggest it will combine flagship-level battery capacity, fast charging support, and upgraded camera hardware within a relatively compact body.

OnePlus 15T Makes First Public Appearance With 7,500mAh Battery

The upcoming OnePlus 15T made its first public appearance during a livestream, according to a report by ITHome. The company described the phone as a next-generation “small-screen powerhouse,” and it appears to follow a minimal design with rounded edges and a camera module that sits close to the back panel. The phone features a metal cube-style Deco camera module that remains thin and only slightly protrudes.

The handset is confirmed to arrive in Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The white finish is said to use a new micro-arc oxidation process to achieve a uniform white finish across both the metal frame and the glass rear panel. According to the report, the process is complex and costly. On the other hand, the Pure Cocoa and Relaxing Matcha variants are said to feature AG frosted glass backs designed to reduce fingerprints while maintaining a matte texture.

The OnePlus 15T will measure about 71.82mm (width) and weigh around 194g. The company claims that the phone uses a 50:50 weight distribution to avoid a top-heavy or bottom-light feel during use. The handset features a 6.32-inch flat display with ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides.

Despite its compact form factor, the OnePlus 15T is confirmed to include a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery. Charging support reportedly includes 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and an all-scenario bypass power supply feature designed to reduce heat during gaming.

An upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto lens is also said to be part of the OnePlus 15T camera setup, though full camera specifications have not yet been revealed. The handset is said to include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with improved haptics and stereo speakers.

The report also states that the OnePlus 15T will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, and support a magnetic accessory ecosystem with compatible chargers, protective cases, and cooling accessories.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

