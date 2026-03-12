Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro series later this year. A new leak has hinted at possible design and hardware details of the upcoming flagship models, suggesting the next-generation Pro devices could retain a design similar to their predecessors. At the same time, the phones are said to bring several internal upgrades, including improvements to the chipset, battery capacity, and camera system. Additional upgrades related to Siri's AI capabilities and camera hardware are also said to be in development for the upcoming lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro Said to Feature Dynamic Island as Apple Delays Under-Display Face ID

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple could reuse manufacturing moulds from the previous generation for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. If this information is accurate, the island-shaped display cutout and the front Face ID sensor arrangement may remain largely unchanged, unlike what previous leaks suggested.

The display size and panel shape of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also said to remain similar to those used on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The leak further suggests that Apple's rumoured under-display Face ID system may not arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro series. Earlier reports had suggested the technology could enable a smaller display cutout, but the feature is now said to have been pushed to a later generation, possibly the iPhone 19 Pro lineup.

Despite the reportedly familiar exterior, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to bring several hardware improvements. These could include Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which is said to be built on a 2nm process. The devices are also tipped to feature a battery exceeding 5,000mAh and a camera system with a larger aperture aimed at improving imaging performance.

Earlier leaks claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro series could debut upgraded Siri features with chatbot-style AI later this year. The phones may feature a 24-megapixel front camera, an upgrade over the 18-megapixel unit on the iPhone 17 lineup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.