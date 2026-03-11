Technology News
Laptop Prices Reportedly Set to Surge Up to 35 Percent as AI Boom Drives Component Demand

The global PC market is projected to shrink by 8 percent this year, due to higher retail cost of products and slower replacement cycles.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 13:12 IST


Gaming laptops are reported to be majorly impacted by the rising costs

Highlights
  • Rising memory and GPU costs are said to be driving the increase
  • Laptop prices may rise by up to 35 percent
  • The global PC market may shrink by 8 percent, per report
Laptop prices are projected to increase significantly in the coming months as rising component costs put pressure on manufacturers globally. According to a recent report, laptop prices could jump by as high as 35 percent, owing to the higher costs of key components such as memory and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). Demand for these parts is believed to be soaring as tech companies continue to establish data centres to fuel the ongoing AI boom.

Memory and GPU Prices Driving Laptop Cost Increases

Citing industry sources, Moneycontrol reports that laptop prices may increase by 20 to 35 percent, depending on the segment and configuration. Models with higher memory capacities or high-end GPUs are expected to bear the brunt of these soaring component costs. This could affect customers, especially in a price sensitive market like India.

While original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may initially attempt to absorb a portion of the price hike, sustained pressure on the component prices is reported to bring about price revisions across laptop categories, eventually passing it on to consumers in the form of higher retail prices. Gaming laptops and high-performance machines are expected to be some of the most impacted segments, due to their reliance on discrete GPUs and high-speed memory modules, which are said to be facing shortage for some time now.

The publication, citing market intelligence firms Counterpoint Research and IDC, alos says that the global PC market could shrink by 8 percent this year. Higher retail cost of products and slower replacement cycles are cited as the reasons behind the weakening consumer demand, especially in price-sensitive markets.

The report states that the price increase is largely being driven by the rising cost of DRAM and NAND memory chips, along with higher prices of GPUs used in laptops. Memory manufacturers have reportedly reduced production in recent quarters, leading to tighter supply and higher market prices.

Simultaneously, demand for high-performance GPUs is said to have seen an increase, with the expansion of AI workloads and data centre requirements driving the ask and inflating the prices.

The latest report aligns with recent projections from market research firm TrendForce, which also expects memory prices to increase in the coming quarters. DRAM contract prices are reported to rise by 10 percent to 15 percent in the second quarter of 2026, driven by tightening supply and growing demand from the previously mentioned sectors.

The firm also expects NAND flash prices to increase by around 3 percent to 8 percent during the same period.

Further reading: IDC, Counterpoint Research, TrendForce, AI, Laptops
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Bitcoin Drops Under $70,000 as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features

