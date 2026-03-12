Technology News
English Edition
  iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z11x 5G is scheduled to go on sale in India soon via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 12:15 IST
iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11x 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11x 5G will go on sale in two colour options
  • iQOO Z11x 5G features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM
  • The phone sports a 6.76-inch LCD screen
iQOO Z11x 5G was launched in India on Thursday by the Vivo sub-brand, as the latest addition to its Z11 lineup. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform. It will go on sale in India in three storage configurations and two colour options. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the new iQOO Z11x 5G. The phone is backed by a 7,200mAh battery. It also features 44W wired fast charging support. It gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the iQOO Z11x 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 20,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 22,999. The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 with Axis Bank and SBI credit cards.

The new phone from the Vivo sub-brand will go on sale in India on March 16 at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The iQOO Z11x 5G is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colourways.

iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications, Features

The iQOO Z11x 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the new smartphone. The handset is equipped with a 6.76-inch (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 382 ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO's new handset is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. The SoC features four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The iQOO Z11x 5G also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, too.

For optics, the iQOO Z11x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.45 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. The handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO Z11x 5G packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, and a gyroscope. It measures 166.6×78.4×8.4mm and weighs about 219g.

iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch, iQOO Z11x 5G Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
