WhatsApp Introduces Device Linkage Warning as Meta Expands Anti-Fraud Tools Across Facebook, Messenger

Meta says the new tools are designed to tackle common scam techniques like impersonation, fake investment schemes, and account takeover attempts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 March 2026 08:45 IST
WhatsApp Introduces Device Linkage Warning as Meta Expands Anti-Fraud Tools Across Facebook, Messenger

Photo Credit: Meta

WhatsApp will also display more details about the potential risk, per Meta

Highlights
  • WhatsApp will warn users about suspicious device linking
  • Messenger is expanding AI-based scam detection alerts
  • Facebook may flag suspicious friend requests, per Meta
Meta Platforms announced a new set of anti-scam tools across its major messaging platforms on Wednesday. Rolling out on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp, the additions are aimed at helping users identify and avoid online scams. As per the Menlo Park-based tech giant, new features include new in-app alerts, improved safety controls, and partnerships with financial institutions and technology firms. They are designed to tackle common scam techniques like impersonation, fake investment schemes, and account takeover attempts.

Device Linkage Warning on WhatsApp

Among the most notable additions is a new device linkage warning on WhatsApp designed to protect users from account takeover attempts, Meta said in a blog post. As the name suggests, the feature alerts users when their WhatsApp account is in the process of being linked to a new device.

Although the Linked Devices feature is useful in that it enables users to access their chats from other devices, like a laptop or a tablet, scammers have increasingly attempted to trick users into linking their accounts to attacker-controlled devices.

With the new safety system in place, WhatsApp will display a clear warning message when a device-linking attempt appears suspicious. The notification will explain that linking the account could allow someone else to access their messages and encourage users to review the request carefully before approving it.

The instant messaging app will also display more details about the potential risk and remind users that the device they are trying to link will be able to access their chats, as per Meta.

Other New Features

Meta is also introducing additional safeguards on Messenger and Facebook aimed at preventing common forms of online fraud. It is expanding AI-powered scam detection on Messenger to more countries. The tech giant said that Messenger will display a warning to the user when a conversation with a new contact shows patterns commonly associated with scams. The alert may also ask if the user wants to share recent messages for an AI-based scam review.

If signs of potential fraud are detected, Messenger will provide more information about common scam tactics and suggest actions users can take.

On Facebook, meanwhile, Meta is testing a new system that displays warnings when users send or receive suspicious friend requests. The alerts appear when an account shows signs of unusual behaviour. For example, the system may flag requests from accounts that have very few mutual friends or indicate a different country location on their profile.

When such a request is detected, Facebook will show an alert encouraging users to review the account carefully before accepting the request. The notification may suggest blocking or rejecting the request if it appears suspicious.

Meta says these features are part of a broader effort to help users identify scam attempts earlier and make safer decisions when interacting with unfamiliar accounts across its platforms.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
