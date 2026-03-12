Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colour Options Leaked via Retailer Listing; Launch Timeline Surfaces

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G appears to retain Samsung’s familiar aesthetic seen on recent Galaxy A-series models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 March 2026 12:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is the purported successor to Galaxy A36 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has surfaced in a retailer listing
  • The handset could be powered by Exynos 1480 chipset
  • The Galaxy A37 5G could possibly launch on March 21 or March 22
Samsung is said to soon refresh its Galaxy A-series lineup with the rumoured introduction of the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G. The latter, notably, was recently leaked via a retailer listing, which hinted towards its design, expected specifications, colour options, and availability. It is the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, which has now surfaced in a similar listing, showcasing its renders, along with other details.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Retailer Listing

The design of the purported Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has surfaced online via a retailer listing on Venezuela-based Soy Techno (via SammyGuru). The listing includes renders that show the handset from multiple angles and in several colour options. The leaked renders suggest the upcoming smartphone could be offered in Awesome White, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Greygreen, and Awesome Lavender colourways.

galaxy a37 render soy techno Samsung

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Photo Credit: Soy Techno

Another rumoured shade, dubbed Awesome Navy, has not appeared on the listing so far.

In terms of design, the Galaxy A37 5G appears to retain Samsung's familiar aesthetic seen on recent Galaxy A-series models. The handset features relatively thick display bezels. Its bigger sibling, the Galaxy A57 5G, is expected to feature noticeably thinner bezels and a slimmer chin.

The rear panel of the purported handset appears to house a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The LED flash is positioned outside the camera island. Samsung's Key Island is placed on the right edge of the frame, housing the power and volume buttons.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for a 12-megapixel front camera. As per the listing, it may measure 7.4mm in thickness and weigh around 196g. It could carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A37 5G is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1480 chipset. The processor is claimed to offer around 20 percent better CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The base configuration of the Galaxy A37 could include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other expected features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, dual SIM support, and One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

The retailer listing also mentions a pre-sale window between March 12 and March 20. The handset, along with the Galaxy A57 5G, could possibly launch on March 21 or March 22, although the company has yet to officially confirm the launch timeline.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
