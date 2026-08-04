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Jio 3-In-1 Service Packs Launched in India With Combined Wi-Fi, TV and OTT Subscriptions: Price, Benefits

Jio is also offering individual TV-only and Wi-Fi-only subscription plans with different benefits.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 11:35 IST
Jio 3-In-1 Service Packs Launched in India With Combined Wi-Fi, TV and OTT Subscriptions: Price, Benefits

Jio 3-in-1 service packs offer up to 100 Mbps Wi-Fi speed

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Highlights
  • Jio’s 3-in-1 service packs are available in two options
  • Jio’s TV-only plan offers more than 1,000 live TV channels
  • Jio 3-in-1 service packs combine the benefits of the other two plans
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Jio, the Indian telecom service provider (TSP), has launched new Jio 3-in-1 service packs for home subscribers in the country. The new packs combine the benefits of Jio's TV-only and Wi-Fi-only plans, while keeping the total per month cost lower than the combination of the two. The new Jio 3-in-1 service packs are available in two tenure options, 2+1 months and 3+1 months. The longer duration plan invites more upfront cost. However, it has a lower monthly cost than the 2+1 months option. Both plans offer similar benefits, with the 3-in-1 months subscription delivering lower broadband speed.

Jio 3-In-1 Service Packs Price in India, Benefits

On Monday, the TSP launched the new Jio 3-in-1 service packs, along with the new TV-only and Wi-Fi-only subscription plans. The 3-in-1 service packs bring the benefits of the TV-only and Wi-Fi-only plans into one. There are two plans available. The 2+1 months pack is priced in India at Rs. 2,122, costing Rs. 707 per month.

jio 3 in 1 home plans launch inline Jio Home Packs

Jio is also offering 2-month options for Wi-Fi-only and TV-only plans.
Photo Credit: Jio

 

On the other hand, the 3+1 months pack is priced at Rs. 2,222, which costs Rs. 555 per month. The 2+1 months Jio 3-in-1 service plan delivers 100 Mbps broadband speed, along with access to more than 1,000 live TV channels and 12 OTT platforms. On the other hand, the 3+1 months option offers 30 Mbps Wi-Fi speed with access to the same number of OTT apps and live TV channels.

Coming to the individual TV-only pack, it is priced in India at Rs. 2,000 with a tenure of 5 months, which means it will cost Rs. 400 per month. The pack offers over 1,000 live TV channels and more than 200 HD channels, available in over 15 regional languages. It is also available as a 2-month tenure plan, which costs Rs. 1,000, offering the same benefits as the former. Subscribers will have to pay a Rs. 200 setup fee.

Lastly, Jio has also introduced two new Wi-Fi-only packs. The 5-month plan is priced in India at Rs. 3,000, with a monthly cost of Rs. 600. The plan offers 100 Mbps Wi-Fi speed. It is also available as a 2-month pack, which is priced at Rs. 1,500, with a Rs. 300 setup fee. Meanwhile, the plan offering 30 Mbps Wi-Fi speed is priced at Rs. 2,200 for 5 months, which comes out to a monthly cost of Rs. 450. The 2-month option costs Rs. 1,100.

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Further reading: Jio 3 in 1 Service Pack, Jio, Jio 3 in 1 Service Pack Price in India, Jio 3 in 1 Service Pack India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Jio 3-In-1 Service Packs Launched in India With Combined Wi-Fi, TV and OTT Subscriptions: Price, Benefits
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