Lenovo recently announced the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid at CES 2024 as the latest addition to its ThinkBook Plus series of laptops. While the laptop runs on Windows 11, the display can be detached from the lower half and used as a tablet that runs on Android 13 for extended battery life, along with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus that is sold separately. Meanwhile, customers can also connect the hybrid device to an external display to continue using it as a PC, according to the company.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid price, availability

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid pricing starts at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.66 lakh) and the laptop will be available in the US in Q4 2024. We can expect to learn more about the company's plans to launch the laptops in other markets in the coming months.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid specifications, features

Unveiled at CES 2024, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut and support for the optional Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. The hybrid station and tablet are powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (32GB LPDDR5x RAM, Windows 11) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip (12GB LPDDR5x RAM, Android 13), respectively.

You get 1TB of SSD storage on the hybrid station while the tablet comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The laptop and tablet are equipped with two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and four 1W Super-linear speakers, respectively. For selfies and video chats, the device is equipped with a 1080p IR camera, while the rear camera module includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

Connectivity options on the hybrid device include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the base. Meanwhile the tablet has a USB Type-C port along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Security options include a fingerprint scanner for the laptop and facial recognition via the IR camera.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is powered by separate batteries, allowing them to work independently of each other. The base runs on a 75WHr battery that can be charged with a 100W adapter, while the tablet packs a 38WHr battery. The hybrid station measures 313.5x234.5x9.4mm and weighs 970g, while the tablet measures 313.5x224x6.6mm and weighs 785g.

