Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Rolls Out New Calling Effects, Animations and Stickers Ahead of New Year

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Calling Effects, Animations and Stickers Ahead of New Year

A curated NYE sticker pack along with sticker avatars are now available on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 10:37 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Calling Effects, Animations and Stickers Ahead of New Year

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

New Year-themed elements have been rolled out on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp adds New Year-themed backgrounds and filters for video calls
  • Confetti animations now appear with party emoji reactions
  • New Year’s Eve sticker pack and avatar stickers are also introduced
Advertisement

WhatsApp is introducing fun new features to enhance the texting and calling experience ahead of the new year, the company announced on Thursday. For a limited time, WhatsApp users will be able to take advantage of new calling effects with the New Year theme during video calls. Further, the instant messaging platform rolled out new animations and sticker packs to match the festive vibe. Notably, Instagram, which is another app owned by Meta Platforms, recently introduced a limited-time feature dubbed 2024 Collage.

New Year Features on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp, users can now make video calls during the holidays and apply festive backgrounds, filters, and effects, commemorating the new year. It also brings new animated reactions. When someone reacts to a message using select party emojis, a confetti animation will appear for both the sender and receiver.

The instant messaging platform also introduced new stickers. A curated New Year's Eve (NYE) sticker pack is available, along with avatar stickers, matching the New Year theme. WhatsApp says these features are a great avenue for conveying holiday wishes in a fun and interactive way.

These features join other additions on WhatsApp in recent weeks. Last week, it rolled out even more effects for video calls, including puppy ears, underwater, and a karaoke microphone. Users can now select from a total of 10 effects. Further, users can now select specific participants for calls in groups without disrupting the entire chat.

Other New Features

WhatsApp previously introduced typing indicators for real-time engagement in chats. Following its arrival, users will see visual cues in chats along with the profile picture of the user who's typing in one-to-one as well as group conversations.

Another recent addition is voice message transcripts. As the name suggests, WhatsApp provides users with a text-based transcription of the voice messages received from others. However, only the recipient can see a transcript of the voice message and not the sender. The platform emphasises that transcripts are generated on-device and no one else can hear or read its content.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp New Features, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
PS5 Pro Deep-Dive Details Technical Upgrades as Sony Announces New AMD Collaboration
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here’s Why!

Related Stories

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Calling Effects, Animations and Stickers Ahead of New Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses: Details
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  3. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  4. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  5. Vivo Y29 5G Price in India Leaked Alongside Expected Discounts, Bank Offers
  6. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE May Launch Soon in India With 2 Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses
  2. Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Video to Limit Streaming to 5 Devices Per Account Starting January 2025
  4. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU Unveiled
  5. Oppo A5 Pro Design, Colours Officially Revealed Ahead of December 24 Launch
  6. ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission
  7. Sony to Become Top Shareholder of FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  8. NASA Finds Black Hole Rotating at Unexpected Angle in NGC 5084 Galaxy
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With World’s First Rollable Display Tipped to Debut at CES 2025
  10. Instagram Is Working on an AI-Powered Editing Tool That Can Reimagine Users’ Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »