Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y29 5G Price in India Leaked Alongside Expected Discounts and Bank Offers

Vivo Y29 5G is tipped to support up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 11:11 IST
Vivo Y29 5G Price in India Leaked Alongside Expected Discounts and Bank Offers

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y29 5G is expected to launch as a successor to the Vivo Y28 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo Y29 5G buyers may get up to 6 months no-cost EMI payment options
  • Customers can also avail of cashback up to Rs. 1,500
  • The Vivo Y29 5G could get an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
Advertisement

Vivo Y29 5G may soon launch in India as a Vivo Y28 5G successor. The design, colour options, and key features of the purported handset had recently surfaced online. Its possible RAM and storage configurations have also leaked previously. Now, a report has leaked the price details of all the alleged variants of the handset, including bank offers and discounts. Notably, a 4G version of the Vivo Y29 was reportedly spotted on the EEC database.

Vivo Y29 5G Price in India, Discount Offers (Expected)

The Vivo Y29 5G price in India could start at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, according to a MySmartPrice report. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants are expected to be priced at Rs. 15,499, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Leaked marketing material shared in the report suggests that the buyers of the Vivo Y29 5G (with 4GB and 8GB RAM) can get a cashback of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 if they choose to make EMI payments. People opting for full swipe transactions can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 750. Customers could get no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months, according to the leak.

The cashback offers and no-cost EMI options will reportedly be extended to IDFC First Bank, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, J&K Bank, and Bank of Baroda users.

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications (Expected)

An earlier leak suggested that the Vivo Y29 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It is tipped to get a 6.68-inch display, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel QVGA secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset could carry a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. 

This rumoured version of the Vivo Y29 is expected to support dual 5G (SA and NSA) connectivity. The phone may get an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance, SGS certifications and military-grade shock resistance. It will reportedly sport an 8.1mm thin profile and weigh 198g. The handset is said to be offered in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y29 5G, Vivo Y29 5G Price in India, Vivo Y29 5G features, Vivo Y29 5G India launch, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here’s Why!
Vivo Y29 5G Price in India Leaked Alongside Expected Discounts and Bank Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  3. Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses: Details
  4. WhatsApp Brings New Calling Effects and Animations Ahead of New Year
  5. Instagram Will Soon Let You Reimagine Your Videos With Text Prompts
  6. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses
  2. Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Video to Limit Streaming to 5 Devices Per Account Starting January 2025
  4. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU Unveiled
  5. Oppo A5 Pro Design, Colours Officially Revealed Ahead of December 24 Launch
  6. ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission
  7. Sony to Become Top Shareholder of FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  8. NASA Finds Black Hole Rotating at Unexpected Angle in NGC 5084 Galaxy
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With World’s First Rollable Display Tipped to Debut at CES 2025
  10. Instagram Is Working on an AI-Powered Editing Tool That Can Reimagine Users’ Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »