Vivo Y29 5G may soon launch in India as a Vivo Y28 5G successor. The design, colour options, and key features of the purported handset had recently surfaced online. Its possible RAM and storage configurations have also leaked previously. Now, a report has leaked the price details of all the alleged variants of the handset, including bank offers and discounts. Notably, a 4G version of the Vivo Y29 was reportedly spotted on the EEC database.

Vivo Y29 5G Price in India, Discount Offers (Expected)

The Vivo Y29 5G price in India could start at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, according to a MySmartPrice report. The 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants are expected to be priced at Rs. 15,499, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Leaked marketing material shared in the report suggests that the buyers of the Vivo Y29 5G (with 4GB and 8GB RAM) can get a cashback of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 if they choose to make EMI payments. People opting for full swipe transactions can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 750. Customers could get no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months, according to the leak.

The cashback offers and no-cost EMI options will reportedly be extended to IDFC First Bank, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Bank, SBI, Yes Bank, J&K Bank, and Bank of Baroda users.

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications (Expected)

An earlier leak suggested that the Vivo Y29 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It is tipped to get a 6.68-inch display, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel QVGA secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset could carry a 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support.

This rumoured version of the Vivo Y29 is expected to support dual 5G (SA and NSA) connectivity. The phone may get an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance, SGS certifications and military-grade shock resistance. It will reportedly sport an 8.1mm thin profile and weigh 198g. The handset is said to be offered in Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, and Titanium Gold shades.

