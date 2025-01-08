Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC was launched by the company at CES 2025 as its first laptop with a "rollable" OLED display that expands vertically via a dedicated key or a camera gesture. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Lenovo also announced new ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition models equipped with up to 15.3-inch OLED displays.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC, ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition Price and Availability

The newly announced Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC has a starting price of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 3,00,300) and the laptop will be available in the US in February. On the other hand, pricing for the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition and X9 15 Aura Edition will begin at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,20,100) and $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000). These models will also go on sale in the US next month.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC Specifications

Lenovo has equipped the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC with a 14-inch OLED screen that extends vertically into a 16.7-inch display, with a peak brightness of 400nits and 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with Intel Arc Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI Laptop

Photo Credit: Lenovo

You get up to 1TB of SSD storage on the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC, which has a 5-megapixel IR camera and two 2W Harman/ Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop packs a 66Wh battery, and it can be charged using a 65W GaN Nano adapter over a USB Type-C port. It also has a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. It measures 303×230×19.9mm and weighs 1.69kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition Specifications

The redesigned 'Aura Edition' versions of the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 are available in 14-inch (WUXGA) and 15.3-inch (2.8K) OLED displays, and with touchscreen and non-touch variants and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. They are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor (vPro or Evo) along with Intel Arc Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Both the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition are equipped with up to 2TB of SSD storage, along with an 8-megapixel IR camera, and up to four speakers with Dolby Atmos. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm jack. The 15-inch model has an additional USB Type-A port.

The X9-14 model has a 55Wh battery while the larger variant has an 80Wh unit, and both support 65W charging via a USB Type-C GaN Nano adapter. The former measures 311.8×212.3×17.18mm and weighs 1.21kg, while the latter measures 339.5×228.5×17.7mm and weighs 1.45kg.