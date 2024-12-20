Technology News
Honor Magic 7 Lite Listed Online; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed

Honor lists Magic 7 Lite is listed with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 Lite could run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset

  • The listing shows the Honor Magic 7 Lite in two colour options
  • Honor Magic 7 Lite boasts a pill-shaped cutout on the screen
  • It is likely to carry a 6,600mAh battery
Honor Magic 7 Lite has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time now. Honor is yet to announce the launch of the new Magic series smartphone, but ahead of it, the handset has been listed on the Honor Italy website revealing its colour options and RAM and storage details. The listing shows the Honor Magic 7 Lite in two colour options with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The listing doesn't include the pricing or any specifications of the phone. The Honor Magic 7 Lite is rumoured to come as a rebranded version of the Honor X9c.

The unannounced Honor Magic 7 Lite is currently listed on Honor's Italy website. The listing shows the phone in Titanium Black and Titanium Purple colour options. It is listed in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

Like the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro, the Honor Magic 7 Lite boasts a pill-shaped cutout on the display. This cutout could house dual selfie cameras. On the rear, the phone appears to have a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Honor Magic 7 Lite Price, Specifications (Leaked)

The Honor Magic 7 Lite is likely to be priced between EUR 370 to EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 33,000). It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display and could run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is said to run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin and is likely to pack a 6,600mAh battery with 66W charging support.

As per past leaks, Honor Magic 7 Lite will come as a rebranded version of the Honor X9c that was unveiled in Malaysia in November with a price tag of MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option. The Honor X9c features a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It has an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance.

 

Further reading: Honor Magic 7 Lite, Honor Magic 7 Lite Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Vivo Y29 5G Price in India Leaked Alongside Expected Discounts and Bank Offers
