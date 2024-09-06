Lenovo unveiled refreshed versions of the company's laptops ahead of the IFA 2024 event that began on Friday. The company announced new versions of its ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad laptops that are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) or AMD Ryzen AI 9 series processors. The latest additions to the company's Copilot+ PC lineup include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition — these models were developed in collaboration with Intel.

The company also showed off the Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept that allows users to switch modes using voice commands at IFA 2024. The device supports dual degree of freedom automatic rotation, allowing it to keep users in the centre of the screen during video calls and meetings. The Auto Twist AI PC can also automatically shut itself via a smart lid when the device is not in use, according to the company.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Price

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition pricing is expected to start at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,51,800) and the laptop will be available in Germany, France, Nordics, Switzerland, and the UK in November. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition will be available to purchase later this month in Europe, starting at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,30,500).

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+, Yoga Pro 7, IdeaPad Slim 5 Price

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is priced at EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,05,200) and will go on sale in November, while the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 93,200) and will be available in December.

Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 begins at EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,58,500) while both Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 models will start at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 65,200) — these models will go on sale in Europe in September and October, respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition Specifications

The company's most expensive laptop model unveiled ahead of IFA 2024 is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, which is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors with Intel Arc Xe2 graphics, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness level.

You get up to 2TB of PCIe Gen5 SSD storage on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, and the laptop supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop is equipped with a 57Wh battery that can be charged at 65W. It has a full-HD camera with a privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello facial recognition, along with two speakers with Dolby Atmos and two microphones. Lenovo says that the laptop chassis is made of carbon fibre and recycled magnesium, and it weighs 0.98kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Specifications

Lenovo has also equipped the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop sports a 15-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of 500nits. it is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos and four voice ID microphones.

Connectivity options on the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery and is equipped with a full-HD infrared camera with a privacy shutter. It weighs 1.46kg, according to the company.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS LCD screen with a 400nits peak brightness level and up to 45 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by unspecified AMD Ryzen AI Pro series processors, paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The laptop also comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 networks are supported on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 model, along with 5G connectivity. The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port. It is equipped with a 58Wh battery that can be charged using a 65W GaN adapter. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has a 5-megapixel infrared camera with a privacy shutter, along with two microphones and two speakers with Dolby Atmos. The laptop weighs 1.3kg.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ Specifications

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor with Radeon 880M graphics, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop has a 16-inch IPS LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness level. It features a full-HD RGB infrared camera with a privacy shutter and time of flight sensor.

The laptop supports Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, while the Bluetooth version is currently unclear. It has a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroSD card reader. The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ packs an 85Wh battery with support for 100W charging and weighs 1.9kg.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Specifications

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 7 model is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor with Radeon 780M graphics, along with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop sports a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of both sRBG and DCI:P3 colour gamuts.

The company says that the Yoga Pro 7 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and has a USB 4.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has four speakers with Dolby Atmos and four microphones. The laptop is equipped with a 73Wh battery and weighs 1.54kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (15-inch), Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (13-inch) Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is available in 15.3-inch and 13.3-inch display options with LCD screens that have a peak brightness level of up to 400nits. The larger variant is also available with a 2.5K OLED panel. Both laptops are powered by unspecified AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with Radeon graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

According to the company, these laptops offer up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They are equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroSD card reader. The 15-inch model is equipped with a 70Wh battery and weighs 1.49kg, while the 13-inch laptop has a 54.7Wh battery and weighs 1.15kg.

