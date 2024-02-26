MWC 2024 is live this week in Barcelona, Spain and Lenovo showed off a prototype laptop with a see-through screen on Monday (February 26) during the global event. The Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept has a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. Besides this concept laptop, the Chinese tech giant has introduced a new lineup of ThinkPad and ThinkBook business laptops alongside the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 portable mobile monitor during the event. The latest generation of ThinkPad lineup includes ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. They are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro on select models.

Lenovo unveiled a transparent see-through laptop at the MWC 2024. In a statement, the company said that the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept is the industry's first laptop with a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. The laptop has a borderless screen with 1000 nits of brightness. It has a transparent keyboard area and is said to use artificial intelligence (AI) in tasks. The laptop will allow users to switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen. Lenovo said that the laptop is a ‘proof of concept'. It is not expected to be available for purchase anytime soon.

Price and availability details of new laptops and monitor are not available at this moment. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 are available in Eclipse Black or Luna Grey colour options, while the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 and ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 are offered in Eclipse Black shade.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 specifications

Both Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 run on Windows 11 Pro and offer up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. They are powered by Intel's Ultra Core processors with Intel vPro and Intel Arc graphics. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 model also be available with an AMD Ryzen 8040 CPU option with built-in AMD Ryzen AI.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 comes with up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 400nits brightness. The ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 supports up to 16-inch OLED display with 4K resolution. They feature a 5-megapixel camera and include dual speakers alongside dual microphones.

It is backed by up to 52.5Whr battery unit, while the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 offers up to 86Whr battery. Both models have a fingerprint reader on the keyboard and an IR Camera option with Windows Hello facial recognition. They offer up to Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 measures 315.9x223.7x17.7mm and weighs around 1.30 kilograms, whereas the ThinkPad T16 Gen 3 measures 359.7x251.7x23.5mm and weighs 1.63 kilograms.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 laptops run on the Windows 11 Pro operating system and are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors featuring Intel vPro. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 offers up to 64GB DDR5 memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 has up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum 1TB of PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.

Lenovo is offering the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 with up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display option with 400nit brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, in contrast, comes with a 12.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with 400nits brightness.

Both models pack dual speakers and dual microphones with Dolby Voice support. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 has Dolby Atmos technology, while the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 offers Dolby Audio support. The former gets a 5-megapixel camera while the latter features an 8-megapixel webcam. They also include a fingerprint reader, an IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and offer support for up to Wi-Fi 7.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 houses a 58Whr battery and the ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is backed by a 42Whr battery.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 specifications

Lenovo's new ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 bring along up to Windows 11 Pro with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Intel integrated graphics. It supports up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with either full-HD or full-HD IR Hybrid camera. The camera will use Windows Hello and the fingerprint reader for security.

ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 can be used as a tablet and features a 14-inch WU IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness. It features dual Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support and 2W output. It is backed by a 60Whr battery, supports up to Wi-Fi 6E, and measures 312x223.5x16.85-18.7mm while weighing around 1.64 kilograms.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor specifications

Finally, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a 1,400x2,240 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate. The touch display has a three-sided NearEdgeless bezel design with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. The display is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions.

The monitor has dual USB Type-C interface for charging and connectivity. Users can connect the screen to a laptop or smartphone through these ports, which can also be used to charge the device via a power-pass or one AC/DC adapter. The monitor weighs around 700 grams and is 4.6mm thick.

