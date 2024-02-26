Honor has unveiled a lineup of new products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The Chinese manufacturer debuted the Honor Magic 6 Series, Honor Magic V2 ahead of the event. The company also launched a new laptop and a tablet at MWC. The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 and the Honor Pad 9 were unveiled Sunday. The new laptop boasts AI features and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. The Honor Pad 9, on the other hand, runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Honor MagicBook Pro 16 and Honor Pad 9 Price

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 comes in White and Purple colourways. Honor is yet to reveal pricing details for the laptop but has confirmed that it will initially hit the Chinese market, with a global release anticipated in in the second quarter of 2024.

Pricing for the Honor Pad 9 starts at GBP 299.99 (roughly Rs. 31,499) in the UK for the single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. With the keyboard attachment, the tablet is priced at GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs. 36,748). The Honor Pad 9 comes in Cyan Lake and Space Gray colourways and is currently available to buy in China, select regions in Europe, and Saudi Arabia via the Honor website.

Honor MagicBook Pro 16 specifications

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H with six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power efficient cores. The laptop's 16-inch display sports a resolution of 3072 x 1920 pixels,100 percent DCI-P3 and 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut support, and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Honor's laptop comes with a GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU. It comes packed with AI features like Smart Picture Search, Smart Document Summary, Text Comprehension, AI Subtitle, and Magic Text.

The Honor MagicBook Pro 16 includes six speakers, with four woofers and two tweeters. Honor claims it is the world's first spatial audio laptop on a Windows-based PC. The laptop comes with a 75Wh battery and claims to offer up to 12 hours of battery life.

The Honor Pad 9 sports a 12.1-inch LCD display

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad 9 specifications

Honor Pad 9 runs Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The newly launched tablet sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and a gravity sensor.

Honor's latest tablet packs an 8,300mAh battery and includes dual microphones and 8 speakers. The Honor Pad 9 measures 278.27 x 180.11 x 6.9mm in size and weighs approximately 555g.

