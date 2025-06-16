Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) was launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the company's Legion Pro gaming laptop lineup. The new laptop is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, along with two dedicated AI chips that are claimed to improve system performance while gaming. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i features a 16-inch OLED screen with up to 500nits peak brightness, and it has a redesigned LegionTrueStrike keyboard with swappable keycaps.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) Price in India, Availability

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 2,39,990 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. Customers can also purchase accessories for the laptop at discounted prices along with the Legion Pro 7i.

The newly announced Legion Pro 7 is available in an Eclipse Black colourway and is available for purchase via the company's website and Lenovo stores, and customers will have to wait up to 25 days for custom configurations.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (2025) Specifications, Features

Lenovo's latest Legion Pro series laptop is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX or Core Ultra 9 75HX CPUs along with LA 3 and LA1 chips for artificial intelligence (AI) features. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The Legion Pro 7i is available with 32GB or 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

It can be configured with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090 GPUs. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut.

There's a quad speaker setup on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7iwith Nahimic Audio. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has a 5-megapixel webcam with an e-shutter. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and it has a two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB Type port, (with 140W USB PD and Thunderbolt 4), and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i packs a 99Wh battery and the laptop has an aluminium chassis. It has an RGB keyboard with switchable keycaps, and 1.6mm travel. Besides, it measures 219×364×275.9mm and weighs around 2.72kg.