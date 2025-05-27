Technology News
English Edition

Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options Leaked; Key Features Surface Online

Moto G96 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2025 11:06 IST
Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options Leaked; Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Moto G96 5G is tipped to come in at least four colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G96 5G could get a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary rear sensor
  • The handset could sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Moto G96 5G may get three years of major OS upgrades
Advertisement

Moto G96 5G is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of official details, the expected price and key specifications of the purported handset have been leaked. The phone is tipped to be a mid-range offering equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. A report has suggested that the Moto G96 5G may be available in four Pantone-based colour options on launch. It is expected to feature a vegan leather rear panel with a rectangular dual rear camera unit.

Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options, Features (Expected)

The Moto G96 5G could be priced around Rs. 22,000 in India or roughly about $270, according to a report by Android Headlines. The report added that the rumoured handset will likely be offered in Ashleigh Blue, Cattleya Orchid (lavender), Dresden Blue, and Greener Pastures colour options. 

Leaked design renders shared in the report show the Moto G96 5G with a vegan leather rear panel and a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. Two camera sensors are seen arranged vertically within this island alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. The curved display panel appears with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge of the handset is seen to house the volume and power buttons. 

The Moto G96 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could ship with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top. The handset may get three years of major OS upgrades. 

For optics, the Moto G96 5G is expected to boast a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel Macro Vision Camera. Notably, the secondary sensor will not come with any ultra-wide lens. The purported smartphone will likely have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Moto G96 5G could sport a 6.67-inch pOLED curved 10-bit display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and Water Touch 2.0 technology support. The phone is tipped to come with support for Motorola's Smart Connect, which allows users to sync their phones to a Lenovo PC. The handset is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G96 5G, Moto G96 5G Price, Moto G96 5G Specifications, Moto, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hisense E7Q Pro QLED TV With 144Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India This Week: Report
Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  2. Hisense E7Q Pro QLED TV With 144Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India This Week: Report
  3. Samsung's One UI 8 Update Tipped to Get Revamped Reminder App With New UI Elements
  4. Acer Super ZX Now Available for Purchase in India; Super ZX Pro Still Unavailable
  5. Motorola Edge 2025 Leaked Design Renders Surface Online; Shows New Rear Camera Setup
  6. Google’s Sergey Brin Made Surprise Appearance at Google I/O 2025, Reveals Reason Behind His Return
  7. HP Tops Indian PC Market as Shipments Grow 8.1 Percent YoY in Q1 2025: IDC
  8. Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched
  9. Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted Again on Geekbench, This Time With Different Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »