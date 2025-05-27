Moto G96 5G is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of official details, the expected price and key specifications of the purported handset have been leaked. The phone is tipped to be a mid-range offering equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. A report has suggested that the Moto G96 5G may be available in four Pantone-based colour options on launch. It is expected to feature a vegan leather rear panel with a rectangular dual rear camera unit.

Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options, Features (Expected)

The Moto G96 5G could be priced around Rs. 22,000 in India or roughly about $270, according to a report by Android Headlines. The report added that the rumoured handset will likely be offered in Ashleigh Blue, Cattleya Orchid (lavender), Dresden Blue, and Greener Pastures colour options.

Leaked design renders shared in the report show the Moto G96 5G with a vegan leather rear panel and a rectangular camera module on the top left corner. Two camera sensors are seen arranged vertically within this island alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. The curved display panel appears with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge of the handset is seen to house the volume and power buttons.

The Moto G96 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could ship with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top. The handset may get three years of major OS upgrades.

For optics, the Moto G96 5G is expected to boast a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel Macro Vision Camera. Notably, the secondary sensor will not come with any ultra-wide lens. The purported smartphone will likely have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Moto G96 5G could sport a 6.67-inch pOLED curved 10-bit display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and Water Touch 2.0 technology support. The phone is tipped to come with support for Motorola's Smart Connect, which allows users to sync their phones to a Lenovo PC. The handset is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery.