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Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Series Chips: Price, Specifications

Microsoft Surface is available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch screen sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 11:14 IST
Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Series Chips: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro is compatible with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard

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Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Pro is compatible with the Surface Pro 13-inch Flex Key
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 13-inch is a 2-in-1 device
  • They run on Windows 11 Home
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Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Pro and Surface laptops, powered by Snapdragon X2 processors paired with integrated Adreno GPU. The new laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and are advertised to offer up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. The 12th-generation Microsoft Surface Pro has a 13-inch touchscreen. The Microsoft Surface Laptop comes in 13.8-inch and 15-inch sizes. The Surface Pro is compatible with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. 

Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro Price

The Microsoft t Surface has a starting price tag of $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000). Black, Dune, Jade and Platinum colourways. The Surface Pro starts at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000). It will be available in Black, Dune and Platinum colours. The new PCs are available for purchase in global markets. 

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Microsoft Surface Specifications, Features

As mentioned, the Microsoft Surface is available in 13.8-inch and 15-inch screen sizes, and both have LCD panels. Both models can be configured with either the Snapdragon X2 Plus or the X2 Elite chipset. They are advertised to offer up to 58 percent more graphics performance than the previous generation Surface laptop.

The display of the 15-inch Microsoft Surface laptop offers 262ppi pixel density. It is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life in a single charge. The 13.8-inch model is said to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

Both Microsoft Surface models have a 1080p full-HD camera. They support up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of removable Gen 4 SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 13-inch is a 2-in-1 device and runs on Windows 11 Home. It has a 13-inch screen and is available in either OLED or LCD HDR touchscreen options. It includes a 1440p front-facing camera and a 10-megapixel rear-facing camera.

microsoft surface pro Microsoft Surface Pro

The Microsoft Surface Pro can be paired with either the Snapdragon X Plus processor or the Snapdragon X Elite processor, paired with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. It supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of Gen 4 SSD storage. It is advertised to deliver more than 53 percent faster graphic performance than the previous generation.

The Microsoft Surface Pro is compatible with the Surface Pro 13-inch Flex Keyboard, Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboard with Pen Storage, and Surface Pro 13-inch Keyboard. It is claimed to deliver up to 15.5 hours of battery life in a single charge.

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Further reading: Microsoft Surface, Microsoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface Specifications, Microsoft Surface Pro Specifications, Microsoft
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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