The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge was launched on Monday. It is the South Korean tech conglomerate's first laptop powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED screen and comes with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Samsung says the Galaxy Book 6 Edge offers a combination of AI-powered productivity features with deep integration across the Galaxy ecosystem. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Price, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge in the US is set at $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1.98 lakh) for the sole configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is currently available for purchase exclusively through Samsung's official website in the country.

Samsung has yet to announce details regarding the laptop's availability in other global markets, including India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880×1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. Samsung claims it has an anti-reflective panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, along with Vision Booster technology, which is claimed to automatically adjust brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 processor, paired with an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of delivering up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. It ships with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of eUFS onboard storage, along with a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge runs Windows 11 Home out of the box, while Windows 11 Pro is recommended for business users.

For audio, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp technology. It also includes a dual-array digital microphone and a 2-megapixel webcam for video conferencing. On the security front, the laptop has a fingerprint reader and Trusted Platform Module (TPM). It also supports Samsung Knox, the company's enterprise-grade security platform.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, an HDMI 2.1 port with support for 4K output at 60Hz, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 4.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

The Galaxy Book 6 Edge measures 355.4×250.4×12.3mm and tips the scales at 1.55kg. It packs a 61.8Wh lithium-ion battery and supports charging via a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

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