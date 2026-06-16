Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Launched With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Launched With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications

The Galaxy Book 6 Edge is Samsung's first laptop powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 processor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 15:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Launched With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung laptop ships with a 65W USB Type-C adapter

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED touchscreen display
  • Galaxy Book 6 Edge comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage
  • It offers up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge was launched on Monday. It is the South Korean tech conglomerate's first laptop powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED screen and comes with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Samsung says the Galaxy Book 6 Edge offers a combination of AI-powered productivity features with deep integration across the Galaxy ecosystem. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Price, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge in the US is set at $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1.98 lakh) for the sole configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is currently available for purchase exclusively through Samsung's official website in the country.

Samsung has yet to announce details regarding the laptop's availability in other global markets, including India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880×1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. Samsung claims it has an anti-reflective panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, along with Vision Booster technology, which is claimed to automatically adjust brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-88-100 processor, paired with an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of delivering up to 80 TOPS of AI performance. It ships with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of eUFS onboard storage, along with a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge runs Windows 11 Home out of the box, while Windows 11 Pro is recommended for business users.

For audio, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge is equipped with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Smart Amp technology. It also includes a dual-array digital microphone and a 2-megapixel webcam for video conferencing. On the security front, the laptop has a fingerprint reader and Trusted Platform Module (TPM). It also supports Samsung Knox, the company's enterprise-grade security platform.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, an HDMI 2.1 port with support for 4K output at 60Hz, a USB 3.2 port, a USB 4.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

The Galaxy Book 6 Edge measures 355.4×250.4×12.3mm and tips the scales at 1.55kg. It packs a 61.8Wh lithium-ion battery and supports charging via a 65W USB Type-C adapter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon X2 Elite
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.55 kg
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Price, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo T5 Lite 5G Leak Reveals Display, Battery and Camera Details Ahead of Anticipated India Launch
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Launched With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 007 First Light Review: Licence to Thrill
  2. HMD C2, HMD C2P Pricing and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Redmi Turbo 5 With 7,540mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  5. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display
  7. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Online?
  8. Redmi K90 Ultra Leak Hints at Large Battery and a Built-in Cooling Fan
  9. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Anticipated India Launch
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Will Launch in China on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K90 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of China Debut
  2. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature BOE Display With 185Hz Refresh Rate, Slim Bezels
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Launched With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications
  4. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Action-Comedy Online
  5. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Leak Reveals Display, Battery and Camera Details Ahead of Anticipated India Launch
  6. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online?
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Features
  8. Google Partners With FBI, Carriers to Fight AI-Powered Scam Network Linked to Millions of Fraud Texts
  9. Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Launched in India With Up to 30,000Pa of Suction Power: Price, Features
  10. Super Subbu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sundeep Kishan’s Comedy Series Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »