Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship Galaxy S lineup early next year. The lineup, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S27 series, is likely to comprise four models, with a new ‘Pro' variant joining the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The vanilla model has now surfaced on a certification site, which reveals charging details. Separately, Samsung has also offered us a glimpse into its mobile business and future plans, including the Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Global Variants Spotted

The standard Samsung Galaxy S27 has reportedly appeared in the UL Solutions database (via TechOutlook). The listing reveals charging details for several international variants. The listings suggest that the upcoming flagship will retain 25W charging support. This is in line with details previously indicated by a Chinese 3C certification.

According to the listings from Denmark, the Galaxy S27 has received two certifications with certificate numbers DK-187425-UL and DK-187435-UL. Both certificates were issued on October 23, 2026, and categorise the device as a mobile phone. They specify an electrical rating of 9V DC at 2.77A, which translates to approximately 25W.

Samsung has also outlined its plans for its next generation of flagship smartphones as its mobile business continues to face financial pressure. During its latest earnings call, the company reported a second consecutive quarterly operating loss for its mobile division. It warned that smartphone shipments are expected to decline in 2027 as memory and raw material costs rise.

Although the tech giant did not explicitly name the Galaxy S27 series, its comments provide an indication of the direction it is considering for its next flagship lineup. The company plans to give each model a more distinct identity, with features tailored to different customer segments.

Samsung said hardware improvements across its upcoming premium devices will focus on privacy displays, battery life, and application processor performance. It also plans to continue developing thinner and lighter foldable phones.

Galaxy AI will remain another priority as well. According to Samsung's comments during the earnings call, the company plans to introduce more user-focused features that offer richer agentic AI experiences by understanding users' context and intent. The company is also considering ways to make its premium smartphones more accessible through financing programmes for the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The company claimed that the latest Fold has attracted younger customers as well as buyers switching from other brands. Looking further ahead, Samsung said it is researching new device form factors under the names “Glass”, “TriFold” and other concepts for 2027.