Oppo Find X10 series is now available for purchase in India. The smartphones feature Hasselblad co-developed cameras and 8,000mAh batteries. They have AMOLED displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and has three 200-megapixel rear camera sensors. The standard model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. They ship with ColorOS 17. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max sports a 6.78-inch panel.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Price, Sale Offers

Oppo Find X10 is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 1,69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit is available for purchase separately at Rs. 24,999.

Oppo Find X10 is available in Titanium Grey and Luna White colour options. The Find X10 comes in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey colour options. They are available for purchase through the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and retail outlets.

The Oppo Pad Mini and Enco X4 are also available for purchase alongside the Find X10 series. The tablet is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Oppo Enco X4, meanwhile, costs Rs. 19,999.

As an introductory offer, the Find X10 series is available with easy EMI options starting at Rs. 3,500 per month. Zero down payment options for up to 30 months are available for eligible buyers. Additionally, Oppo is providing up to Rs. 30,000 instant cashback on UPI transactions and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 8,000, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Shoppers of the Find X10 series will get a complimentary gift box worth Rs. 8,998, comprising the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro and a power bank or phone case, subject to stock availability and channel terms. Customers can also get a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Oppo Enco X4 under a bundle offer valid until November 11. The launch offers also include a three-month Google AI Pro subscription with 5TB of storage and a 12-month Jio Canva Pro subscription benefit with a Rs. 399 recharge, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and terms and conditions.

Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications

The Find X10 series runs on Android 17-based ColorOS 17. The Find X10 Pro Max sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display. The Oppo Find X10 sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Both models support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The Find X10 Pro Max runs on the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro platform, while the vanilla model runs on the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset.

The Find X10 series features camera systems co-developed with Hasselblad and integrated with Lumo True Image Engine. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features a 200-megapixel primary camera with an ISOCELL HPC sensor, a 200-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom.

The Find X10, on the other hand, features a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Find X10 Series supports the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit. They offer IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max pack 8,000mAh silicon-carbon batteries with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.