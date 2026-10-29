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Wobble Speed 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon as Firm Reveals Price Range and Design

Wobble Speed 5G will launch as the tech firm’s second smartphone in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 12:54 IST
Wobble Speed 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon as Firm Reveals Price Range and Design

Photo Credit: Wobble

Wobble Speed 5G will feature a circular rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Wobble Speed 5G will sport a dual rear camera unit
  • Wobble Speed 5G will be offered in at least a red shade
  • Wobble Speed 5G will sport a flat rear panel
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Wobble Speed 5G will be launched in India soon, the tech firm announced Thursday. The upcoming model will be the company's second smartphone, joining the Wobble One 5G, which was unveiled in November last year. As part of the launch confirmation, the smartphone maker has also revealed the design and price range of the handset. The Wobble Speed 5G will be positioned below last year's model, arriving as a more affordable offering. It will sport a redesigned circular rear camera module. For reference, the Wobble One 5G features a square-shaped rear camera island, which houses a triple camera system.

Wobble Speed 5G Set to Launch in India Soon

In a press release, the smartphone maker announced that it will soon launch the Wobble Speed 5G in India. The handset will be unveiled as part of the Rs. 20,000 price segment. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country in at least a red shade. The company has also revealed the design of the Wobble Speed 5G. The phone will sport a flat rear panel. It will also feature a circular rear camera module, housing a dual camera unit. The deco will also feature an LED flash.

The power button will be placed on the right side of the Wobble Speed 5G. The volume controls also appear on top of the power button. Meanwhile, the left side could be left clean. The Wobble Speed 5G might also sport a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer on the bottom. Other details, including the specifications, features, availability, and exact launch date, remain under wraps.

Confirmed to debut soon, the Wobble Speed 5G will join the brand's first phone, the Wobble One 5G. The handset was launched in India on November 19, 2025, at a starting price of Rs. 22,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is also offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

In terms of specifications, the Wobble One 5G features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The handset carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Wobble One

Wobble One

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
OS Android 15
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Further reading: Wobble Speed 5G, Wobble, Wobble Speed 5G India Launch, Wobble Speed 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Wobble Speed 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon as Firm Reveals Price Range and Design
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