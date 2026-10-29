OnePlus has announced its festive sale offers in India across its smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The company is offering discounts, bank offers, no-cost EMI, and bundled accessories on select devices. Among the most notable offers are on the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus 13s, Nord 6 series, and N series smartphones. Customers can also avail of deals on tablets and wireless audio products. Separately, OnePlus claims that its average price increase in the first half of 2026 was lower than the industry average.

OnePlus Festive Sale Offers

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 15 has received a Rs. 1,000 festive discount, along with an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000. The OnePlus 15R gets a Rs. 3,000 price cut and a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000, while the OnePlus 13s is available with a Rs. 2,000 reduction and a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

The OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite also receive festive discounts, with effective prices starting at Rs. 27,499 for the Nord CE6 Lite. In the N series, the OnePlus N6, N6x and N6 Lite have effective prices starting at Rs. 14,999. OnePlus has also introduced a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the N6x. The handset is set to go on sale exclusively during the festive sale from October 8.

The company is also offering no-cost EMI on select cards for up to nine months on the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 13s, up to six months on the Nord 6 series, and up to three months on the N series models.

On the tablet front, the OnePlus Pad 4 is available at an effective price of Rs. 58,499, including an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 4,500. Buyers will also receive a free OnePlus Stylo Pro during the festive sale. The OnePlus Pad Go2 comes with a free Go2 Stylo, while the Pad Lite has received a festive price cut of Rs. 2,000.

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on select cards for up to six months on the Pad 4 and up to three months on the Pad Go2.

The brand has also announced deals on TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 receive a festive price drop of Rs. 2,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000. The Buds 4, Nord Buds 4 Pro and Nord Buds 4 also receive price cuts and bank discounts, with effective prices starting at Rs. 2,699 for the Nord Buds 4.

OnePlus has launched a Jade Mist colour option of the Nord Buds 3r, effectively priced at Rs. 1,599. The Bullets Wireless Z3 and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC are also part of the sale, with effective prices of Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.

Customers can access the deals through the company's official website and OnePlus Store app, as well as Amazon India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Meanwhile, offline offers are available at OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, along with select partner outlets.