Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Announces Festive Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 Series, OnePlus Pad 4 and More

Customers can access the deals through the company's official website and OnePlus Store app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 13:38 IST
OnePlus Announces Festive Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 Series, OnePlus Pad 4 and More

The OnePlus 15 was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs. 72,999

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 series gets bank discounts and price cuts during the sale
  • A new 6GB RAM variant of the N6x has also been launched
  • OnePlus Pad 4 buyers get a free Stylo Pro accessory during the sale
Advertisement

OnePlus has announced its festive sale offers in India across its smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The company is offering discounts, bank offers, no-cost EMI, and bundled accessories on select devices. Among the most notable offers are on the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus 13s, Nord 6 series, and N series smartphones. Customers can also avail of deals on tablets and wireless audio products. Separately, OnePlus claims that its average price increase in the first half of 2026 was lower than the industry average.

OnePlus Festive Sale Offers

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 15 has received a Rs. 1,000 festive discount, along with an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000. The OnePlus 15R gets a Rs. 3,000 price cut and a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000, while the OnePlus 13s is available with a Rs. 2,000 reduction and a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

VoltOnePlus Discussion
Explore More...

The OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite also receive festive discounts, with effective prices starting at Rs. 27,499 for the Nord CE6 Lite. In the N series, the OnePlus N6, N6x and N6 Lite have effective prices starting at Rs. 14,999. OnePlus has also introduced a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the N6x. The handset is set to go on sale exclusively during the festive sale from October 8.

The company is also offering no-cost EMI on select cards for up to nine months on the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 13s, up to six months on the Nord 6 series, and up to three months on the N series models.

On the tablet front, the OnePlus Pad 4 is available at an effective price of Rs. 58,499, including an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 4,500. Buyers will also receive a free OnePlus Stylo Pro during the festive sale. The OnePlus Pad Go2 comes with a free Go2 Stylo, while the Pad Lite has received a festive price cut of Rs. 2,000.

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI on select cards for up to six months on the Pad 4 and up to three months on the Pad Go2.

The brand has also announced deals on TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 receive a festive price drop of Rs. 2,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000. The Buds 4, Nord Buds 4 Pro and Nord Buds 4 also receive price cuts and bank discounts, with effective prices starting at Rs. 2,699 for the Nord Buds 4.

OnePlus has launched a Jade Mist colour option of the Nord Buds 3r, effectively priced at Rs. 1,599. The Bullets Wireless Z3 and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC are also part of the sale, with effective prices of Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.

Customers can access the deals through the company's official website and OnePlus Store app, as well as Amazon India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Meanwhile, offline offers are available at OnePlus Experience Stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, along with select partner outlets.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 4 review
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Nord 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Karbonn Makes a Comeback in India’s Smartphone Market, Targets Gen Z With New Devices

Related Stories

OnePlus Announces Festive Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 Series, OnePlus Pad 4 and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Festive Sale: OnePlus 15, Nord 6 and More Get Discounts in India
  2. Wobble Speed 5G to Launch in India Soon: See Design, Price Range
  3. OnePlus Rolls Out Stable ColorOS 17 Updates For Select Devices
  4. Samsung W27 With a Premium Two-Tone Design Debuts at This Price
  5. Karbonn Changes Brand Focus to Connect With Young Indians
  6. Lava Diwali Sale Offers Announced on Smartphones and Feature Phones in India
  7. Here's How the New MacBook Pro's Illuminated Apple Logo Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung W27 Launched With 8-Inch Foldable Display, Premium Two-Tone Design: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Listing Suggests 25W Charging for Global Variants as Company Reveals 2027 Plans
  3. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Top Deals on Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 18 Pro Max and More
  5. Vi Launches Prepaid Family Plan in India With Data Sharing, Discounts on Recharges
  6. Google Opens Connected Apps Platform Preview to Developers for Search and Gemini
  7. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered and Monster Train 2
  8. Bitcoin Trades Near $80,000 as Fed Rate Outlook and ETF Inflows Shape Sentiment
  9. MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Brings Back the Illuminated Apple Logo: Here’s How It Works
  10. OpenAI Dots Can Now Send Texts, Photos, Voice Messages to Users via iMessage, RCS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »