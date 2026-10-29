Technology News
English Edition

Vi Launches Prepaid Family Plan in India With Data Sharing, Discounts on Recharges

Vi claims the data sharing facility works across India and is not restricted by state or telecom circle.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 15:23 IST
Vi Launches Prepaid Family Plan in India With Data Sharing, Discounts on Recharges

Photo Credit: Vi

Each member can share data once a day, as per Vi

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can transfer 500MB of data per transaction across India
  • Data transfers are permitted up to four times per calendar month
  • Recharges made via the Vi app offer discounts of up to 10 percent
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new prepaid family offering in India. As per the telecom service provider, subscribers can share mobile data with other members of a group while retaining their existing recharge plans and validity. The service is described as India's first prepaid family plan and also provides assured recharge discounts of up to 10 percent through the Vi app. Customers can create a family group with up to four members, including the primary account holder, and transfer data when someone runs low.

Vi Prepaid Family Plan Details Revealed

According to Vi, the prepaid family plan allows active prepaid subscribers to create a group through the Vi app and invite other eligible Vi prepaid numbers. Each group can include up to four members: one primary member who creates the family and up to three secondary members. All members continue using their existing prepaid plans and validity, with data sharing and recharge discounts available as additional benefits.

VoltVodafone Idea Discussion
Explore More...

The data-sharing feature allows any eligible member to transfer 500MB of data to another person in the same family group. Vi claims the feature works across India and is not restricted by state or telecom circle.

However, data transfers come with certain limits. Each member can share data once a day, up to twice a week and four times in a calendar month. The transferred data remains valid until 11:59pm on the day it is received. Members must also have at least 600MB available in their main data balance to share data. Both the sender and recipient must also have an active service-validity pack. Data from add-on packs, promotional packs, weekend data rollover, Data Delight, and certain OTT-linked or other excluded balances may not be eligible for sharing.

With the prepaid family plan, customers can unlock savings on recharges as well. Eligible family members can receive assured discounts of up to 10 percent on every recharge made through the Vi app. Vi says family groups can only be created and managed through the Vi app.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Opens Connected Apps Platform Preview to Developers for Search and Gemini

Related Stories

Vi Launches Prepaid Family Plan in India With Data Sharing, Discounts on Recharges
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Festive Sale: OnePlus 15, Nord 6 and More Get Discounts in India
  2. Wobble Speed 5G to Launch in India Soon: See Design, Price Range
  3. OnePlus Rolls Out Stable ColorOS 17 Updates For Select Devices
  4. Samsung W27 With a Premium Two-Tone Design Debuts at This Price
  5. Karbonn Changes Brand Focus to Connect With Young Indians
  6. Lava Diwali Sale Offers Announced on Smartphones and Feature Phones in India
  7. Here's How the New MacBook Pro's Illuminated Apple Logo Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung W27 Launched With 8-Inch Foldable Display, Premium Two-Tone Design: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Listing Suggests 25W Charging for Global Variants as Company Reveals 2027 Plans
  3. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: Top Deals on Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 18 Pro Max and More
  5. Vi Launches Prepaid Family Plan in India With Data Sharing, Discounts on Recharges
  6. Google Opens Connected Apps Platform Preview to Developers for Search and Gemini
  7. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered and Monster Train 2
  8. Bitcoin Trades Near $80,000 as Fed Rate Outlook and ETF Inflows Shape Sentiment
  9. MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Brings Back the Illuminated Apple Logo: Here’s How It Works
  10. OpenAI Dots Can Now Send Texts, Photos, Voice Messages to Users via iMessage, RCS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »