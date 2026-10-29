Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new prepaid family offering in India. As per the telecom service provider, subscribers can share mobile data with other members of a group while retaining their existing recharge plans and validity. The service is described as India's first prepaid family plan and also provides assured recharge discounts of up to 10 percent through the Vi app. Customers can create a family group with up to four members, including the primary account holder, and transfer data when someone runs low.

Vi Prepaid Family Plan Details Revealed

According to Vi, the prepaid family plan allows active prepaid subscribers to create a group through the Vi app and invite other eligible Vi prepaid numbers. Each group can include up to four members: one primary member who creates the family and up to three secondary members. All members continue using their existing prepaid plans and validity, with data sharing and recharge discounts available as additional benefits.

The data-sharing feature allows any eligible member to transfer 500MB of data to another person in the same family group. Vi claims the feature works across India and is not restricted by state or telecom circle.

However, data transfers come with certain limits. Each member can share data once a day, up to twice a week and four times in a calendar month. The transferred data remains valid until 11:59pm on the day it is received. Members must also have at least 600MB available in their main data balance to share data. Both the sender and recipient must also have an active service-validity pack. Data from add-on packs, promotional packs, weekend data rollover, Data Delight, and certain OTT-linked or other excluded balances may not be eligible for sharing.

With the prepaid family plan, customers can unlock savings on recharges as well. Eligible family members can receive assured discounts of up to 10 percent on every recharge made through the Vi app. Vi says family groups can only be created and managed through the Vi app.