Google is expanding ads in AI Mode to more countries, bringing sponsored results to more users of its AI-powered search feature. The company is also introducing a new ad format in the US that will allow sponsored placements to appear as users ask follow-up questions during an ongoing conversation. The changes will affect how ads appear alongside AI-generated answers and give advertisers more opportunities to reach users as they explore topics, compare products and look for services through Google Search.

Google AI Mode Ads Expansion Details

Google announced in a blog post that ads in AI Mode are expanding to India, Australia, Canada, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Singapore. The company plans to bring the feature to Brazil, Mexico and the UK in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Mountain View-based tech giant is also introducing multiturn ads in the US, allowing sponsored placements to appear as users ask follow-up questions during an ongoing AI Mode conversation. The company said queries in AI Mode are, on average, three times longer than traditional searches.

Ads in AI Mode and AI Overviews carry a Sponsored label and remain visually distinct from organic results. Google uses direct query matching and contextual matching, which considers both the user's query and the AI-generated response. For example, someone asking how to clean a green swimming pool could see ads for pool cleaners or algae treatments.

Advertisers can use existing Search, Shopping and Performance Max campaigns without setting up separate campaigns or increasing their budgets. Google supports text and Shopping ads and is testing local inventory and vehicle ads. Advertisers can track performance through existing Google Ads reports, with the same billing model as regular Search ads and no additional fees.

Ads above and below AI Overviews are available in more than 200 countries and territories. Ads within AI Overviews and AI Mode are available in the US, Australia, Canada, India, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, the Philippines and Singapore. Indonesia supports ads within AI Overviews only, while Pakistan currently supports text ads only.

Google added that paid advertising does not influence the organic responses generated by AI Mode or AI Overviews.