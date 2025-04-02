Technology News
iOS 19 Will Reportedly Not Support iPhone XR and Other Models Running A12 Bionic SoC

iPhone 11, iPhone‌ SE (2020) and later models are said to be eligible to receive the iOS 19 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 09:37 IST
iPhone XR was introduced as the 'One more thing' product at Apple's 2018 September event

Highlights
  • iOS 19 is reported to drop support for iPhone XR and iPhone XS models
  • All of the phones are powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset
  • Apple could drop support for iPad (2019) with A10 Fusion SoC too
Apple is gearing up to preview iOS 19 — its next iteration of the iPhone operating system (iOS) — at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June. Ahead of its anticipated unveiling, a new report has surfaced which reveals the compatibility list of the update and Cupertino-based tech giant could drop support for iPhone XR and select other models. This potentially means these phones will not receive Apple's newest OS update.

iOS 19 Supported Models (Expected)

Citing a private account on X (formerly Twitter) with a track record of accurately reporting about iOS compatibility in the past, 9to5Mac reports that the update will drop support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max. These models were launched at Apple's September event in 2018 and all of them are powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. Thus, it looks likely that the company will drop support for this chipset.

If this rumour turns out to be accurate, it would mean that iPhone 11 and later, and iPhone‌ SE (2020) and later models will be eligible to receive the iOS 19 update. However, this does not mean that all of the handsets will enjoy the same features. For instance, Apple introduced its AI suite dubbed Apple Intelligence last year and it remains exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro models; devices running on A17 Pro SoC and above.

Meanwhile, the report also hints towards Apple dropping support for one of its iPad models too. The seventh generation iPad (2019), powered by the A10 Fusion SoC, is said to miss out on the purported iPadOS 19 update.

This contradicts a previous report which suggested that all iPhone models running iOS 18 would be compatible with iOS 19. It's worth noting that there is a considerable amount of time before the update is publicly pushed out and thus, the company may still yet change its plans. Thus, taking this development with a pinch of salt is advised.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

