Apple is working on a major overhaul of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS and plans to introduce redesigned versions of its software for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, according to a report. The company is said to be working on making it easier for users to operate these devices, via a revamped interface on iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16. While Apple Intelligence features continue to roll out in various regions, the iPhone maker could be looking at the revamped interface as another way to prompt users to upgrade from older devices.

iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16: What to Expect

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a "dramatic software overhaul" of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Citing people familiar with the company's plans, the report states that Apple's iPhone and Mac operating systems are set to receive their biggest redesigns in 12 years (iOS 7) and five years (macOS 11), respectively.

An artist's impression of the rumoured iOS 19 interface redesign

Photo Credit: YouTube/ FrontPageTech

The company's upcoming OS updates are expected to arrive with redesigned icons, menus, and other system elements. These could help Apple deliver a more cohesive experience across devices, as per the report. Apple's redesigned versions for the iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 are said to be inspired by visionOS, Apple's operating system for its wearable spatial computer.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that Apple has been tipped to introduce a redesigned version of its operating system. The company was previously expected to release iOS 18 with significant changes to the user interface, also inspired by visionOS. However, the update arrived last year with no major changes to the UI.

An artist's impressions of a redesigned iOS camera app were previously leaked by FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser. The UI elements seen in the app appear to resemble the ones seen on visionOS, while the iOS home screen is seen with round icons, replacing the rounded square design that iOS has used for years. visionOS uses round app icons, unlike iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The next versions of its operating systems are expected to be unveiled at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), which usually takes place in June. If these claims are accurate, Apple could introduce the biggest redesign of its operating systems in several years when iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 are released later this year.