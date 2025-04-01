Technology News
Apple Reportedly Developing M5-Powered iPad Pro; Production Slated to Begin in H2 2025

The purported iPad Pro is expected to only receive a specifications bump while its design may remain identical to the current model.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 16:41 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

M5-powered iPad Pro is the purported successor to the iPad Pro (2024) (pictured)

Highlights
  • M5 iPad Pro is reportedly in "late testing" phase at Apple
  • Apple is said to be working on M5-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro too
  • M6-powered iPad Pro models may come with Apple's in-house modem
Apple is said to be developing a new iPad Pro model and it is said to be in the “late testing” stage within the company. According to claims by a seasoned journalist, it will be one of the first devices to be powered by Apple's upcoming M5 chipset. Four variants of the purported M5-powered iPad Pro are reported to be on track for production and it may commence in the second half of this year.

M5 iPad Pro Development Tipped

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared details about Apple's upcoming iPad models in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter. The journalist claims that the purported M5 iPad Pro model will only likely receive a specifications bump and its overall design could remain identical to the current model.

Notably, Apple refreshed its M4 iPad Pro in May 2024 and it became the first iPad in the company's lineup to feature an OLED screen. It also came with a new landscape front camera and a thinner profile. Except for the new M5 SoC, the purported M5 iPad Pro is speculated to retain these design elements.

At present, there are four variants of the tablet under testing — J817, J818, J820 and J821. They are said to be on track for production in the second half of 2025. This is in line with previous claims by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who shared details about the expected mass production timeline of the purported M5-powered iPad Pro.

Alongside the iPad models, the iPhone maker is also said to be developing new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the same chipset, and both of them aren't expected to undergo a major design change either. Meanwhile, Apple is also reported to be working on M6 chipset-powered iPad models although the development is still in early stages. Gurman suggests they could be equipped with the company's proprietary modems.

With the debut of iPhone 16e in February, the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced its in-house C1 modem to power cellular connectivity. The company claims it as the “most power-efficient modem ever” on an iPhone. Future iterations of this modem could potentially make their way to Apple's purported M6-powered iPad models.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
