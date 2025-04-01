Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India

iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India

iPhone 15 Pro users can access Visual Intelligence via the Action button and a Control Centre toggle.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 09:45 IST
iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.4 update is rolled out a week after the release candidate's arrival

Highlights
  • iOS 18.4 expands Apple Intelligence to more languages and regions
  • Visual Intelligence is now available on iPhone 15 Pro models
  • The Image Playground app features a new Sketch style option
Advertisement

Apple on Monday released its highly anticipated iOS 18.4 update for iPhone. It adds to the list of Apple Intelligence features including Priority Notifications and the availability of Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro models. With the update, the Cupertino-based technology giant also expands its AI suite to include India and other regions, which eliminates the need to set the device and Siri language to English (US) to access the features.

There are new features, new toggles in the Control Centre, new emojis, and an app to customise the Apple Vision Pro features as part of the update.

iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone: Availability

Apple says iOS 18.4 update expands Apple Intelligence features to include support for Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish languages. Thus, iPhone users in India can now gain access to the AI features without having to change the device language.

iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone: Features

A key new addition with the update is the support for Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Initially introduced with the iPhone 16 models in September, it is a visual lookup tool which leverages Apple Intelligence to help users learn about objects and places instantly. It can summarise text, translate it between languages, and detect phone numbers or email addresses and add them to contacts. Further, users can also enable web search to look up a product they like, solve a math equation, or simply ask ChatGPT to provide more information.

While this feature takes advantage of the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 lineup, iPhone 15 Pro users may be able to toggle it via the Action button and a dedicated Control Centre toggle.

Building upon the previous announcement, the iOS 18.4 update introduces an Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone. It enables users to download apps and games for the Vision Pro via the App Store, discover films and shows tailored for the mixed reality (MR) headset, get tips, and access other information. There's also a new feature which Apple calls Review Summaries. As the name suggests, it compiles information from individual reviews left by users on an app or a game on the App Store to create a comprehensive summary, enabling others to quickly get an idea about the app without having to scroll through the entire list.

Another addition is the new toggles for two existing functionalities — talk to Siri and Visual Intelligence. Meanwhile, the company also introduces an Ambient mode toggle which enables users to play ambient soundscapes in the background. With iOS 18.4, the Apple News+ app shows recipes from global recipe publishers along with a catalogue which they can browse through to find the perfect dish. The Image Playground app now provides Sketch as an additional style option alongside animation and illustration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.4, iOS 18.4 Features, Apple intelligence, IPhone, iOS 18, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apple Vision Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
India’s First Dolby Vision Post-Production Facility at Annapurna Studios Unlocks New Creative Possibilities for Filmmakers

Related Stories

iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dolby Vision Facility at Annapurna Studios Unlocks New Possibilities
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India
  2. Archaeologists May Have Found 2,100-Year-Old Roman Canal Built by Gaius Marius in Southern France
  3. James Webb Telescope Captures Neptune’s Auroras in Stunning Detail
  4. Mysterious Light Spiral Over Europe Traced to SpaceX Falcon 9 Reentry
  5. Rocket Lab Deploys Eight Satellites to Boost Global Wildfire Monitoring
  6. China’s 2D Transistor Could Transform Processors with Higher Speeds and Efficiency
  7. First Orbital Rocket Launch from European Soil Delayed Due to Winds
  8. NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges
  9. M. Mathialagan’s Vijay LLB Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  10. New Black Hole Theory Challenges Singularity: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »